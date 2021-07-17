Montana drops bad actor’s case against Hecla Mining Company





Montana’s environmental regulators are dropping their case to prevent Hecla Mining from obtaining future mining permits in the state. The CEO of the company was previously an executive with Pegasus Gold, which abandoned mines in Montana. Critics say there could be consequences for not seeking penalties under Montana’s Bad Actor Act. Montana Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Dorrington said the state dropped its lawsuit against Hecla Mining Company after three years of legal proceedings because the cost of the litigation was not worth the likely outcome. One of our initial goals was also to seek reimbursement of expenses, which now seems an unlikely outcome of the case, says Dorrington. In 2018, Montana’s Environmental Quality Department sought to prevent Hecla Mining from obtaining future mining permits, citing CEO Phillips Baker Jr.’s past work as vice president of Pegasus Gold. Pegasus abandoned mines near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in the 1990s and cost state taxpayers over $ 35 million to clean up. Under the old-Govt. Steve Bullocks Administration, DEQ tried to use the Bad State Actor Act to prevent Hecla from developing the Rock Creek and Montenore mines in northwest Montana as long as Baker Jr. was affiliated with Hecla, or while the costs of cleaning up the old Pegasus mines would not be paid. Mining companies or their managers are prohibited by law from obtaining new operating permits if they fail to clean up old mines. Hecla continued, saying DEQ did not have jurisdiction over the Idaho-based company or its CEO. But earlier this spring, a Montana judge ruled he had the power to apply the law to mining companies and out-of-state executives working in Montana. The Montana Environmental Information Center was an intervenor in the case. Staff attorney Derf Johnson said administration’s decision Greg Gianforte to drop the issue could have ramifications beyond this case. They are also sending a message to other operators in the state, to other mines currently in operation, that they can leave a mess and that they will not be held responsible. If the state had continued to pursue the case, Johnson wanted the courts to force Hecla to reimburse the state for the costs of cleaning up the old Pegasus mines or to disassociate itself from Phillips Baker Jr. Hecla spokesman Luke Russell said the company was happy with the decision of the Gianforte administrations. And we have long believed that an objective reading of the law would conclude that it was inapplicable to Mr. Baker, Hecla or our Montana subsidiaries, and we look forward to the court upholding this DEQ request. Russell says Hecla is still in the exploration phase for the Rock Creek and Montenore mines in northwestern Montana, but the move opens an easier path for Hecla to secure state mining licenses to l ‘to come up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mtpr.org/montana-news/2021-07-16/montana-drops-bad-actor-case-against-hecla-mining-company The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos