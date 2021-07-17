The rapper was 57 – The Hollywood Reporter

Biz Markie, the New York rapper who pioneered the beatbox and enjoyed lasting success with the song “Just A Friend”, has passed away, Hollywood journalist confirmed. He was 57 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, the pioneer of Hip Hop Biz Markie passed away peacefully”, we can read in a press release from Markie’s representative on Friday.

“We are grateful for the many supportive calls and prayers we have received during this difficult time. Biz has created an artistic legacy that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and beloved fans whose lives he has touched on through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many of his family and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent jokes. We respectfully ask for the privacy of his family as they mourn their loved one. “

Markie had been suffering from health problems for some time and was hospitalized last year with complications from type 2 diabetes. Earlier this year he was said to have suffered a stroke.

Making his way into the booming New York hip-hop scene in the mid-1980s, Biz Markie made his mark with his unique style of nonchalant rhyming, his sense of humor and witty lines that made him feel earned the nickname of the clown prince of hip-hop during rap’s heyday.

Born Marcel Theo Hall in Harlem, New York on April 8, 1964, he grew up on Long Island before returning to the city to pursue a musical career. In 1985, he first stood out as a beatboxer for Roxanne Shante of the Juice Crew. Biz Markie, along with Doug E Fresh and the group The Fat Boys, are considered pioneers of beatboxing, innovating and popularizing the form.

In 1988 he released his first studio album Go, released on Cold Chillin ‘Record and produced by Marley Marl of the Juice Crew. The album contained the hit single “Vapors”, one of the rapper’s best-known songs, which was later covered by Snoop Dogg.

The following year he released The Biz never sleeps, produced by himself and his cousin Cool V, which would become a critical and commercial success driven by the hit single “Just A Friend”. Released in September 1989, “Just A Friend” rose to number 9 in the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum in April 1990.

“Just A Friend,” written and produced by Biz Markie based on an interpolation from “(You) Got What I Need” by Freddie Scott, would have lasting success and become a hip-hop classic. The track is notable for Biz’s faulty attempts to sing the chorus, but in interviews he’s said he wasn’t originally supposed to sing it. “A lot of people didn’t like the record at first. They would say, “Biz is trying to sing? Aw, the record is crazy. But I wasn’t supposed to sing the [chorus]. I asked people to sing the part, and no one showed up at the studio, so I did it myself. he said THAT ONE in 2019, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the release of the song.

The song was sampled several times and Mario made a free cover of it in 2002. In 2009, the song was reclassified after it appeared in a beer commercial.

He released his third studio album, I need a haircut, in 1990. The album sold reasonably well, but the track from the album “Alone Again” became famous for a landmark legal case involving sampling in rap music. Gilbert O’Sullivan sued the rapper for the unauthorized excerpt from “Alone Again” from O’Sullivan’s 1972 song, “Alone Again (Naturally)”. The resulting lawsuit and ruling in favor of O’Sullivan had a seismic effect on rap music and now required that all samples have permission from copyright holders before being used in the record.

He shed light on his legal issues with the title and cover art of his fourth album, All samples deleted! released in 1993. The album sold modestly reaching No. 43 on BillboardThe best R & B / Hip-Hop albums from.

Biz will release their fifth and last album ten years later, with the years 2003 Weekend warrior released on Tommy Boy. The album was highly anticipated given the gap in releases, but didn’t rock the charts and received mixed reviews.

Despite the slowdown in music released under his own name, Biz was a sought-after collaborator and had guests on songs by a number of major artists, including the Beastie Boys (featuring on multiple tracks from multiple albums), The Rolling Stones, the Flaming Lips and Will Smith.

In the early 2000s, he began to engage in other creative pursuits. He made a memorable appearance as the beatbox alien in Men in Black II in 2002 and a little in Sharknado 2: the second. On television, he is perhaps best known for playing and winning the first season of Celebrity club in 2005. He also starred in episodes of Eve, Empire and Blackish. He contributed ‘Biz’s Beat of the Day’ to the children’s show Nick Jr Yo Gabba Gabba!

In the 2010s, Biz became a popular touring DJ and booked over a hundred shows a year around the world. He was a regular face at parties for big events, DJing before and after Oscar parties, Grammys and movie premieres.