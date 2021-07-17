“Never Have I Ever” complicates its Asian American characters. That’s the point. : NPR

toggle legend Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix

If it’s tough being a teenager, try being 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar from the San Fernando Valley. She still deals with her father’s death while trying to climb the social ladder and enter her dream school (Princeton). But now she has a new enemy to face; not one, but two boyfriends and her mother is trying to get her to move to India.

But as Devi would say, she’s “cool as a slurpee, bro.”

The second season of the Netflix series, I have never brings back the grimace and chaos as Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) deal with their own conflicts at work, school and dating. But this time around, the Mindy Kaling-created show attributes more depth to the Indo-American female characters by complicating their plots, which is exactly the point.

Presenting protagonists of Asian American descent with layered, multi-dimensional stories is key to breaking decades-old stereotypes about Asian women in Hollywood, says Harleen Singh, director of the Women’s Studies Research Center at Brandeis University.

“When we talk about racism and stereotypes, it’s not just the ability or the freedom to vote and become doctors, to graduate and to be successful,” Singh told NPR, “It’s also d ‘just being human beings who have mistakes, who have wills, who are contradictory. Pardon my French, but fuck as much as anyone else. “

The characters are more three-dimensional

And F — up, Devi does. We see her balancing her Native American identity and forgetting what she learned in therapy and accidentally revealing secrets. Nalini becomes more of her own character this season, trying to build a life after her husband’s death. Kamala feels constrained by her ridiculously nerdy coworkers and her kind of arranged boyfriend. The characters each become three-dimensional in their own stories.

And it’s not just the Vishwakumar family that is breaking the mold.

Devi’s friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young), queen of the drama club, who is Chinese-American, faces the shock of her mother leaving her to pursue an acting career. She begins dating another student actor who is emotionally manipulative, causing concern among Eleanor’s friends. School’s sexiest sportsman, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), who identifies as half-Japanese, spends most of the season trying to raise his grades and struggles with perception that people have of his intelligence.

The season shakes up prejudices about Asian Americans

Then there is Aneesa Qureshi. T he new character, played by Megan Suri, brings another dimension to Aneesa’s Asian American representation in the United States, while also being American Indian , is Muslim.

And that, says Melissa Borja of the University of Michigan, is remarkable.

Borja, who teaches American studies with a focus on religion, says the addition of Aneesa is a recognition of religious diversity in the Asian American diaspora. This undermines the assumption of who is considered Asian American and who is considered American Indian. At the same time, Aneesa “complicates stereotypical representations of American Muslims, especially American Muslim women,” Borja told NPR.

Asian Americans are the racial group in the United States with the most religious diversity, the most languages ​​spoken, and the largest economic and educational gaps.

Borja says this season “was really trying to provide a more complex picture of Asian America,” a step up from the first season.

“I would say that, overall, this whole season felt like a series of after-school specials about various issues that teens might face, combined with an introduction to an Asian American studies course,” a- she declared.

It distorts what it means to be on screen and to be seen.

I have never isn’t the first show to celebrate and develop Asian American characters.

In the last few years alone, we’ve seen the hit trilogy To all the boys I’ve loved before, that of Ali Wong Always be my maybe, Crazy Rich Asians and even the Kaling show The Mindy project. Shows like NBC’s Hypermarket also feature multidimensional Asian Americans, even as secondary characters in the series.

Jagannathan, who plays Nalini, points out the important difference between just being on screen and being seen.

“As minorities our screen time is increasing,” Jagannathan told the Los Angeles Times, “We are more and more presented and fill more and more roles. [It’s] a huge victory. But our “sight time” remains low. … Minority character arcs still seem underdeveloped and stereotypical. Therefore, the public does not fully understand see we. They don’t get the three-dimensional version of us, and it’s that version that moves the needle. This is the version that can create empathy, understanding and change. “

A recent study found that of the 1,300 highest-grossing films over the past twelve years, only 44 featured an Asian and Pacific Islander actor in a leading role.

The importance of I have never, however, is that it doesn’t just put Asian Americans front and center. The series quietly shatters perceived stereotypes by simply allowing its characters to be fully human. And it gives Devi and others the space to be what Asian Americans are often denied onscreen: the chance to be in charge of their own narrative, as complicated as it gets. wish.