5 Bollywood roles of the Bhojpuri star that proves his versatility





Ravi Kishan will celebrate his 52nd birthday on July 17th. Therefore, to mark this special day, here we are with a list of the iconic roles of the Bhojpuri actor in Hindi films.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Ravi Kishan is easily one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema and now he has even ventured into politics through the BJP. And as a senior artist, he is also considered one of the highest paid stars in the industry of Bhojpuri. Ravi Kishan has starred in films like Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab hoi, Gabbar Singh, Ram Balram, Devra Bada Satawela, Bairi Kangana 2 and Sanki Daroga. But in addition to working in regional films, the actor also managed to do magic in Bollywood films. From big budget movies to smaller ones, he has played many roles in Hindi films. Therefore, as Ravi Kishan will be celebrating his 52nd birthday on July 17th, here we are with a list of his notable works in Bollywood that you should be aware of. Looked Aan: men at work This movie was a crime thriller where Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha were trying out police characters. Meanwhile, the film also stars Raveena Tandon in the lead female role. Here Ravi Kishan played the central role of Raghu Shetty. Welcome to Sajjanpur Ravi Kishan played the subtle role of a simple villager who falls in love with a widow (played by Rajeshwari Badola). The film starred Shreyas Talpade and lead Amrita Rao. Luck Unlike his role in Welcome to Sajjanpur, Ravi Kishan tried out the role of a criminal in this film who escapes his death penalty and continues to participate in a deadly adventure game. His acting in this movie literally gave many goosebumps. Well done Abba Playing the role of a vigorous and corrupt government officer, Ravi Kishan has once again nailed him is this director Shyam Benegal. He faced popular actress Sonali Kulkarni who played his wife in the film. Apart from them, the film starred Boman Irani and Minissha Lamba in the lead. Phir Hera Pheri While this iconic film featured Ravi in ​​a very small role, it managed to blow audiences away with his rib-tickling comedic timing. In this star of Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty, Ravi tried out the character of Totla Seth’s henchman. Posted by: Sanyukta Baijal

