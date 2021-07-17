American Horror Stories honors late actor with surprise character return





This week saw the first of the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, a spin-off of FX’s flagship drama with stories contained in one or two episodes rather than an entire season. However, for the first two episodes of the series, the creators returned to an iconic location, the very first in the series, “Murder House” from the first season. In the episode, a young woman and her two fathers move into the haunted house in hopes of making it a tourist spot, but naturally the forces inside (especially the rubber man) appear and begin to emerge. influence things. This character from the first season wasn’t the only one to appear, and the second made a little more sense. As longtime fans may recall, one of the many (MANY!) Characters / ghosts that appeared in the Murder House was Thaddeus aka The Infantata, a creature reassembled from the pieces of the dead child. from a family that lived in the house in the 1920s. Unlike the ghosts that occupy Murder House, Infantata lives exclusively in the basement and has a thirst for blood that he inflicts on people who descend there. In addition to Rubber Man, Thaddeus also makes a very brief appearance in the first episode, terrorizing some teenagers who run for their lives in the basement. Although his appearance is fleeting, it remains special because the actor who originally played the role is no longer with us. Originally, character actor Ben Woolf played the role of Thaddeus but tragically passed away in 2015. For American Horror Stories, actor Shane Carpenter played the role of the brief cameo. Out of all the characters Murphy and Co. could have chosen to appear on their return to Murder House, they chose Thaddeus and allowed Woolf’s legacy with the series to live on (Woolf also appeared in AHS: Monster Show in the role of “Meep”) is a touching tribute, even if it is to a little monster who drinks blood. (Photo: FX) American Horror Stories will launch new episodes every Thursday on FX on Hulu. The series will see several cast members of the flagship series return (albeit playing entirely new characters), including John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton and Billie Lourd. The series will also see the addition of Machete himself Danny Trejo like none other than Santa Claus. After the show ends, American Horror Story: Double Feature Film, the 10th installment in the hit series, airs Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FX, and airs the next day via FX on Hulu.

