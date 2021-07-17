Hollywood actor Terrence Howard visits Chicago Prime Italian in Schaumburg after lecture series at Judson University

Actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard made an appearance at Italian restaurant Chicago Prime in Schaumburg on July 9, which included a VIP dinner with 75 special guests. Notable attendees included former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and Austin Rabine, the CEO of the Rabine Group, and the son and business partner of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine. Howard mingled with local diners and bustling restaurant staff, while chatting and posing for photos.

Howard was in the Chicagoland area and was the featured guest on Conversations with Mark Vargas earlier today at Judson University in Elgin. Vargas, a former student of Judson, moderated the discussion with Howard which covered topics such as his personal background, businesses and the inspiration behind his success. During the event, Vargas and Howard announced that they were launching a drone company, using a Howard drone called “Lynchpin,” and that Vargas would serve as chairman.

“There is no doubt about Terrence Howard’s caliber as an actor, and the buzz that is being created wherever he goes; that was certainly the case in our family restaurant,” said Andy-John G. Kalkounos, Italian owner of Chicago Prime. “Everyone at CP Italian could feel the energy, and Terrence was so generous and kind. He found a way to connect with everyone in the building – it was really something to experience.”

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly made an appearance at the event and addressed the VIP crowd during the dinner program, where he, along with Kalkounos, welcomed Howard to the village.

“Schaumburg is very pleased to welcome Mr. Howard. As well as being a recognizable and award-winning actor, he is also an exceptional entrepreneur,” said Dailly. “We are honored to welcome Mr. Howard to one of the finest dining establishments in our village and look forward to his future visits.”

About Terrence Howard

Chicago-born Terrence Howard is best known for his Golden Globe and Oscar nominated work in “Hustle & Flow,” as well as his supporting role in the movie Crash, among many other notable movies and TV shows. Howard played the role of “Lucious Lyon” on Fox’s “Empire” television show. “Empire” is a family-owned hip hop project by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong that co-starred Taraji P. Henson and Gabourey Sidibe, and spanned seven seasons. Howard also recently starred in Fox’s “Wayward Pines”, a 10-episode psychological thriller from the M. Night Shyamalan EP.

Howard made his film debut in the 1993 film “Who’s the Man?” In 1999, he received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, an Independent Spirit Award nomination and a Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination for his role as “Quentin” in “The Best Man.” Howard has been seen in major movies such as “The Best Man”, “The Best Man Holiday”, “Term Life”, Cardboard Boxer “,” Iron Man “,” Prisoners “,” The Butler “,” Dead Man Down , “The Company You Keep” and “On the Road.” Additional film credits include the portrayal of Nelson Mandela, opposite Jennifer Hudson, in the film “Winnie,” his starring role alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bryan Cranston in George Lucas ‘”Red Tails”, as well as “Valerie Flake”, “Best Laid Plans”, “Ray”, Oscar nominee, “Pride”, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'”, “The Brave One” and “August Rush.”

Howard began his career with several notable television appearances on shows such as “Living Single”, “NYPD Blue” and “Soul Food”. He became well known for his lead role in the UPN series “Sparks”. Howard also won a 2011 NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Law and Order: Los Angeles”.

A self-taught musician, Howard writes, composes and produces music including “What the DJ Spins”, a hit featured on “Empire.” He also showed his musical talents in “Ray” as the sole guitarist of Ray Charles, Gossie McKee, and in “Hustle & Flow”, as the rapper “Djay”, in which Howard performed all the tracks of his character. , including “It’s Hard Out Here for A Pimp,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song. In addition, her debut album, “Shine Through It”, was released in September 2008.

Howard resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The father of five has a strong interest in science and more than 50 pending patents based on his research and scientific activities. He is also an artist, and he creates incredible light sculptures influenced by sacred geometry.

About Mark Vargas

Mark Vargas is a trusted advisor and close confidant to some of America’s foremost political and business leaders. His work as a tech entrepreneur in healthcare and as a political opinion writer has been featured in the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Daily Herald, Huffington Post, and Fox News.

From 2007 to 2010, Vargas served as a civilian in the Office of the Secretary of Defense on a special task force focused on rebuilding war-torn economies through foreign and private investment. In 2009, he was awarded the Civilian Service Medal of the World War on Terrorism. His civilian service at the Defense Ministry included 14 trips to Baghdad and extended to two presidential administrations. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Judson University, where he served as student body president.