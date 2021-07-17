“Just A Friend” Rapper and “Yo Gabba Gabba” Actor Were 57 – Deadline

Biz Markie, the rapper whose classic “Just a Friend” was a big hit in 1989 and has since been sampled in countless songs and videos, died Friday in a Baltimore hospital of complications from diabetes. He was 57 years old.

TMZ has revealed the story of his death, but weeks before there was a flurry of reports announcing his death prematurely. These were dispelled by his manager, but it was recognized that he had been in poor health for some time.

A statement from his representatives confirmed the death. “We are grateful for the many supportive calls and prayers we have received during this difficult time. Biz has created an artistic legacy that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and beloved fans whose lives he has touched on through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many of his family and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent jokes.

Born Marcel Theo Hall on April 8, 1964 in Harlem, NY, he adopted the stage name Biz Markie and began his career in New York nightclubs, spanning colleges.

During his career he has worked as a rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian and writer. His first album, Go, was released in 1988, led by the single “Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz”.

His second studio album followed in 1989. The Biz never sleeps featured “Just a friend, “ a lament about women’s issues that featured him rapping and sadly singing a girlfriend. It rose to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and was certified Platinum.

His third album, I need a haircut, was marred by a lawsuit against songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan, who claimed Markie used a clip from his 1972 hit, “Alone Again (Naturally), “ without authorization. This turned out to be a landmark court case and led to the album being taken out of circulation by Warner Bros. The expense provided a cruel lesson to the sampling Wild West, highlighting the need to obtain permission from copyright holders before using music from other artists.

Biz Markie’s career was affected by lost momentum, and her fourth album, titled All samples Erased!, did not do particularly well. However, he was established in the rap pantheon by his previous work and collaborated on several albums by other artists, most notably the Beastie Boys, including their groundbreaking 1992 album. Check your head.

Moving on to the theater, Biz Markie made appearances on Fox’s In Living Color and in the movie Men in Black II. He also appeared in the television series Fastlane, Kung Faux, Celebrity Fit Club, The Andy Milonakis Show, Wild ‘n Out by Nick Cannon and dozens of episodes of Nick Jr.’s children’s show. Yo Gabba Gabba!

Markie opened the show on Chris Rock’s No excuses toured in 2008, spinning other artists but ending with her own major success. He also surfaced in a RadioShack commercial, repeating the line “Oh, Snap! Guess what I saw “from” Just a Friend “.

Later in his career he was a guest of Sponge Bob SquarePants episode “Kenny the cat” and did some dubbing on an episode of the animation Adventure time.

In 2014, he appeared in Sharknado 2: the second and surfaced in 2016 in the Fox television series Empire, performing (again) “Just a Friend”. He was also in the ABC series Blackish in 2017.

His career was capped off by hosting a weekday satellite radio show on SiriusXM.

He is survived by his wife, Tara Hall. No commemorative plan has been announced.