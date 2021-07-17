Nicolas Cage explains why he left Hollywood: “I don’t know if I want to go back”

Nicolas cage instinctively knew how to play Rob, the melancholy truffle forager in the center of “Pig.” The independent film explores Rob’s bond with his pet pig and his tortured relationship with his past fame as a renowned chef. Cage, one of the top action stars of the late 1990s and early ’90s, was linked with complicated feelings for Robs about fame and shared a desire to live off the grid.

“I feel like I’ve been in my own wilderness and left the small town of Hollywood,” Cage said. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his fame. It’s never fully explained, and I like it in the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I’d like to do another one. Disney movie. That would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there. “

Cage is no longer the draw it was when comic book movies like “Ghost Rider” from the 2007s and Jerry Bruckheimer explode like “The Rock” from the 1996s and “Con Air” from the 1997s. spent the last decade cropping up in low budget tariffs, some of which are forgettable (“Kill Chain”, anyone?), some criminally underrated, as was the case with his loving turn in David Gordon Greens “Joe”. But Cage says that even when he climbed high, he sometimes bristled at the business constraints that were placed on his performance.

“When I was doing Jerry Bruckheimer movies back to back, it was just a high pressure game. There were a lot of fun moments, but at the same time, there was also We wrote this line. that way, “Cage recalls.” They would put you a camera and photograph you, and order you: now say the line of roller skate training wheels. I would say, I would, but I would also like to try it this way. On independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room. “

“Pig” was Cage’s opportunity to remind moviegoers that he is capable of doing subtle work after a period of scaling opera heights in films such as “Mandy” and “Prisoners of. the Ghostland “, the latter having played what it would look like have a testicle pulled out.

“I wanted to remind myself and also remind some people maybe in the audience or in the media that I could also apply myself to a much more calm and measured style of performance,” Cage said. “I was gone on that tear, almost mission, to kind of break form with the performance of the film and what was considered a good performance being naturalist or photo-realistic or minimalist.”

For a movie like “Prisoners of Phantom Country”, Cage says he choreographs every beat of his performance and applies a style of play that he calls “Western Kabuki theater,” which relies on quirky vocalizations, the German expressionism and unbridled intensity to create a style of its own. Memes, dozens of them, were devoted to the results of chewing landscapes. He has also inspired a dedicated audience, with no less than an expert than Ethan Hawke renting the cage as “the only actor since Marlon Brando to have done anything new with the art of acting”.

“It created a kind of culture of what was labeled Cage Rage,” Cage says. “I’m glad he landed. I’m glad he communicated. I’m glad there is an id out there that I shared with other movie people who were interested.”

With “Pig” he chose to do something different.

“I just wanted to show up on set, walk into a room and carry all of my life experiences, whatever memories I have, whatever bad dreams I had last night, and tell the story,” Cage said. “I wanted to go back to a much more haiku, for lack of a better word, performance style. When I say that, I mean it literally. Haiku is five syllables, seven syllables, five syllables, and that’s really the quiet spaces. that you are brought to contemplate which are inspired by words and syllables. This is what this movie looks like. “

“Pig” is not just a character study. The film also examines the intense bonds that can develop between humans and animals. In Robs’ case, his truffle hunter pig is his best friend and the only source of unconditional love. For Cage, there is a similar bond with his cat, Merlin.

“I’ve always been close to my animals,” Cage says. “I think a lot of people in the public eye probably feel that too. There is a truth to that. Sometimes when you meet someone who knows you in a movie but doesn’t know you like you do, they want to undermine you in one way or another. or you see it as a competition. You don’t get that with animals, so animal relationships become closest to family. They become the ones that don’t. have nothing to hide and just want to share this moment with you. “

“Cochon” opens on July 16, and critics salute him like a comeback for Cage, but don’t expect the actor to give up on his plans. Cage will soon be seen in “The unbearable weight of massive talent” playing a fictional version of himself, an aging star who is enlisted to aid the CIA.

“I’ll never see this movie,” Cage says. “I said it was a good movie. I said people liked it and enjoyed the ride, but I did it for the audience. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere. and sitting down with everyone. Psychologically, it’s too weird and knocked out for me. “