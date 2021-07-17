Entertainment
Biz Markie, hip-hop just a clown prince friend, dies at 57
Biz Markie, the innovative but proudly goofy rapper, DJ and producer whose self-deprecating lyrics and fake crying on songs like Just a friend earned him the nickname Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, who died on Friday. He was 57 years old.
His death was confirmed by his manager, Jenni Izumi, who did not provide a cause.
He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in his late forties and said he lost 140 pounds in the years that followed. I wanted to live, he told ABC News in 2014.
A native of New York and an early collaborator with hip-hop pioneers like Marley Marl, Roxanne Shant and Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie started out as a teenage beatboxer and freestyle rapper. He eventually made a name for himself as the resident jester of the Queensbridge Juice Crew collective and his label Cold Chillin, under the tutelage of influential radio DJ Mr. Magic.
On Goin Off (1988) his debut album, Biz Markie introduced himself as a clumsy newbie with a youthful sense of humor the opening track, Pickin Boogers, was about it, but his charm and skill was undeniable, making him a plausible sale to an increasingly curious crossover audience of rap.
With straightforward and often unremarkable lyrics written in part by his childhood friend Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie was a hip-hop Everyman whose primary love was music, a journey he broke on a James Brown sample. on his first hip-hop hit, the biographical Steam; Snoop Doggy Dogg then adapted the song for his own 1997 version.
When I was a teenager I wanted to be down / With a lot of MC-DJ-ing teams in town, Biz Markie rapped. So at school on Noble Street, I say: Can I be broken down, champ / They said no and treated me like a wet food voucher.
But Biz Markie quickly surpassed his peers commercially, becoming a pop sensation with the improbable 1989 smash Just a Friend, from The Biz Never Sleeps, which was released by Cold Chillin and Warner Bros. song (You) Got What I Need, recorded by Freddie Scott and written by Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Biz Markie raps a long story about being unlucky in love.
But it was his painful and rough singing on the chorus of the songs along with the yo mama jokes and Mozart costume he wore in the clip that made the song indelible: Oh, baaaby, you / You got what I beeeeeed /But you say he’s just a friend / But you say he’s just a friend.
Writing in the New York Times, critic Kelefa Sanneh called Biz Markie the father of bad modern song and wrote: His completely untrue and totally unforgettable bellowing call sounded like something cooked up after a day of romantic disappointments and a night of heavy drinking. alcohol. .
Biz Markie said he was never supposed to be the singer handling those notes. I asked people to sing the part, and no one showed up at the studio, he explained later, so I did it myself.
Just a Friend would go platinum, reaching No.5 on the Billboards Hot Rap Singles charts and No.9 on the All-Genre Hot 100. He said he realized how much he got when Howard Stern and Frankie Crocker and all the white stations around the country started playing it. And although Biz Markie would never reach the heights of Just a Friend again, he failed to land another single on the Hot 100, he fought off those who scornfully called him a one-hit wonder.
I don’t feel bad, he said. I know what I did in hip-hop.
Marcel Theo Hall was born on April 8, 1964 in Harlem. He grew up on Long Island, where he was known in the neighborhood as Markie, and he took his original stage name, Bizzy B Markie, from the first hip-hop band he ever heard in. the late 1970s, by the L Brothers, starring Busy Bee Starski. Always known as a prankster, he is said to have once given his deputy headmaster a cake topped with laxatives.
He perfected his game of DJing and beatboxing in Manhattan nightclubs like the Roxy, though his rhymes remained a source of insecurity. In the mid-1980s, he befriended the Juice Crew, whose members began to feature him on records and eventually worked with him on his lyrics and performance.
When I felt I was good enough I went to Marley Marls and sat on his front steps everyday until he noticed me, and that’s how I started, he said.
In 1986, Biz Markie appeared on one of his first records, Roxanne Shant’s The Def Fresh Crew, providing exaggerated mouth-based percussion. The same year, he released an EP produced by Marley Marl, Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz, calling himself Inhuman Orchestra.
When you hear me do it, you’ll be shocked and amazed, he rapped on the title track, which would also serve as a single from Goin Off, his official debut album. It’s the whole new thing they call the human beatbox craze.
But after the success of his first two albums, Biz Markies’ third will become part of hip-hop history for non-musical reasons, which will nonetheless spill over into the genre: a copyright lawsuit.
After the release of this album, I Need a Haircut, in 1991, Biz Markie and his label were sued by representatives of Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert OSullivan, who said eight bars of his 1972 hit Alone Again (Naturally) had been sampled without permission. on Biz Markies Alone Again. A lawyer for Mr. OSullivan called sampling a euphemism in the music industry for what anyone else would call pick-pocketing; a judge agreed, claiming $ 250,000 in damages and prohibiting the distribution of the album.
The move would help set a precedent in the music industry by requiring that even small pieces of sampled music, a cornerstone of hip-hop aesthetics and studio production, be pre-approved. A market for sampling authorization has taken hold, which remains a key part of the hip-hop economy.
Due to Biz Markie’s decision, a case manager said at the time that we need to make sure we have written permission on everything beforehand.
In 1993, Biz Markie responded with a sharp new album, All Samples Cleared! But his popularity had waned, and it would be his last release for a major label. A decade later, he returned with Weekend Warrior (2003), his fifth and final album, although he maintained his cultural relevance as a great personality with lasting success in Just a Friend.
Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available.
Biz Markie has made appearances on big and small screens, usually as a version of himself. He was seen in the movie Men in Black II, heard as a voice on SpongeBob SquarePants, and appeared on Black-ish and as the beatboxing pro behind Bizs Beat of the Day on the children’s show Yo Gabba Gabba ! He also became a devoted collector of rare records and toys, including Beanie Babies, Barbies, and TV action figures.
But even as a novelty, he’s remained jovial, calling himself one of those unsung heroes and likening himself to a McRib sandwich (when I show up they enjoy everything they see) in a Washington Post interview in 2019.
I will be Biz Markie until I die, he said. Even after I die, I will be Biz Markie.
Michael Levenson contributed reporting.
