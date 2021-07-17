Biz Markie, hip-hop just a clown prince friend, dies at 57

Biz Markie, the innovative but proudly goofy rapper, DJ and producer whose self-deprecating lyrics and fake crying on songs like Just a friend earned him the nickname Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, who died on Friday. He was 57 years old.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Jenni Izumi, who did not provide a cause.

He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in his late forties and said he lost 140 pounds in the years that followed. I wanted to live, he told ABC News in 2014.

A native of New York and an early collaborator with hip-hop pioneers like Marley Marl, Roxanne Shant and Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie started out as a teenage beatboxer and freestyle rapper. He eventually made a name for himself as the resident jester of the Queensbridge Juice Crew collective and his label Cold Chillin, under the tutelage of influential radio DJ Mr. Magic.

On Goin Off (1988) his debut album, Biz Markie introduced himself as a clumsy newbie with a youthful sense of humor the opening track, Pickin Boogers, was about it, but his charm and skill was undeniable, making him a plausible sale to an increasingly curious crossover audience of rap.