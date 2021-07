Character actor | Indian express

There is a story about Surekha Sikri from 1974 when Ebrahim Alkazi chose her as the lead actor in Look Back in Anger. Sikri transformed into Alison Porter, a character torn between two worlds, so much so that she couldn’t take the stage to bow out after the play ended. For Sikri, who died on Friday at the age of 75, acting went beyond dialogue and action. Coming from the 1968 promotion of the National School of Dramatic Art, and trained by Alkazi himself, Sikri cut his teeth on plays such as Les Troyennes (Euripides) and Anton Chekovs Three Sisters. In the 1960s, the NSD was a space where an aspiring artist could watch a play from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, attend art exhibitions, and nurture a general interest in culture from around the world. Sikri joined the NSD Repertory Company in 1973 and has been directed by Alkazi, Shanta Gandhi, Prasanna, MK Raina, as well as foreign directors such as Richard Schechner and Fritz Bennewitz. Sikri could flesh out a character not only for stage and screen, but also for television, a rushed medium marked by stereotypical scripts and performances. In Balika Vadhu, for example, she created the inner life of a matriarch from Rajasthan, Dadi sa, by going deep, taking an accent. The result was one of the strongest portrayals of a woman on the small screen. On the big screen, she was part of parallel cinema, appearing in films such as Govind Nihalanis Tamas and Shyam Benegals Mammo, which won her National Film Awards. She was going strong in 2018, when Badhai Ho came out, for which Sikri won a third national award for her portrayal of a cranky grandmother. At the NSD, Sikri had previously heard Bennewitz asking actors to squeeze a performance like a lemon to the last drop. She did, until the end.

