WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights from July 16 | Launderer report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights from July 16
WWE welcomed its friends back to the show that never ends Friday on SmackDown, the first live event in front of a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic and more importantly, the home edition of the blue mark before Money in Sunday the pay-per-view of the Bank.
It was a successful main event as Universal Champion Roman Reigns teamed up with Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a six-party tag team match.
The contest featured on a show also featuring the brand’s four entrants in the Money in the Bank ladder match and a women’s title defense by Bianca Belair.
What happened on Fox’s monumental and highly anticipated show?
Find out now with this recap of the July 16 show.
Announced for the Friday show:
- Six-Party Tag Match: Edge & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
- Fatal 4-way match: Big E v Kevin Owens v Shinsuke Nakamura v Seth Rollins
- SmackDown Women’s Championship game: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.
Mr. McMahon kicked off the show, entering the arena and asking the audience “where the hell have you been?” before returning to the locker room.
Roman Reigns drew a thunderous mix of cheers and boos as he stepped into the ring with the Universal title in hand and flanked by The Usos and Paul Heyman for a six-man tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Edge.
The babyfaces controlled early until the Usos took down Dominik and Reigns. The chef de table bombarded the rookie on the announcers table as heels established dominance at the start of the break. When the time out came out, however, Edge rejoined the match and unloaded on everyone, including his opponent Money in the Bank.
As the action crumbled, Edge stabbed Reigns to the ground. Back in the ring, a low blow from Jimmy allowed Jey to curl Rey for the tainted pin victory. The Usos beat the Mysterios after the game until Edge made the save with a chair.
Reigns rocked the No.1 contestant with a Superman Punch and teased using the same piece of broken chair that Edge had used against him. The Superstar Rated R grabbed the opening and delivered the spear, then trapped Reigns in the steel-assisted lacrosse to the delight of fans.
Result
Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge and The Mysterios
To note
A
Analysis
I will never be spoiled again by the live reaction of an audience to professional wrestling. The audience’s roar for McMahon, then Reigns, culminating in monstrous pop for Edge, was invigorating and just what WWE needed after an outdated and stagnant ThunderDome era.
The crowd ate it all, cheering on Edge, booing Reigns and adding exponentially to the action in the ring.
Does the match to win an A grade? No, but the audience’s feedback, the energy of the performers and the execution of the spots and the closing angle of the segment raised it to such an extent.
Edge getting the best of Reigns on the show ahead of Money in the Bank would suggest the table chef will keep Sunday and that’s the right move. He’s too valuable in his role and has been absolutely, unequivocally, the best thing about the product over the past year or so.
It’s too early to take the title away from him and give it to Edge, especially with the teasing Seth Rollins opposing him.
After the last behind-the-scenes showdown between Seth Rollins and Edge in which the former vowed to make money in the bank and cash it out on the man who made the match famous, Sami Zayn stepped into the arena and went on to tout his conspiracy theories of injustice and his exclusion from said ladder match.
Finn Balors’ music was played and The Prince made a return to SmackDown, confronting his fellow former NXT Champion with a big backlash.
Balor countered a sneak attack from Zayn, knocked him down and delivered the knockout blow before standing up straight, fans joining him in his signature pose, their arms outstretched like his.
To note
C +
Analysis
Zayn is awesome. He’s been great and will continue to be great because it’s obvious he’s invested in his character, no matter how ridiculous he is. Now that he has a real audience to play with, it’s extremely likely that Zayn will only get better.
If he gets the opportunity to share the ring with someone like Balor, whom he hasn’t crossed paths with as much as one might expect for two stars who have followed similar paths to those of the WWE, this will only make things better.
As for Balor, hopefully his second run on the main roster is better than his first. It was undervalued, underused and misunderstood by management. After an extraordinary run as the NXT champion last year, he’s ready for the run he should have had since 2016. Hopefully he is allowed to continue the success that eluded him before.
The only negative point? The negative was too short.
Shotzi and Nox looked to continue their victory over women’s team champions Natalya and Tamina with a second victory, again in an untitled game, this time watched by Money in the Bank contestants Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan since. the position of commentator.
The champions were on course for a late-game victory when Morgan and Vegas feuds turned into a scuffle that distracted Natalya and saw Nox take the win with a small package.
After the match, enraged Tamina and Natalya landed on Vega and Morgan, only for Liv to turn the tide and stand up, pointing to the briefcase above them in a potential sign of things to come Sunday night.
Result
Shotzi and Nox beat Tamina and Natalya in untitled match
To note
VS
Analysis
It’s hard to take a lot out of Shotzi and Nox’s last win given that the focus was not on them, but Morgan and Vega at ringside.
Yes, WWE tried to put the finishing touches on building Sunday’s women’s ladder match, but in the process, they deprived a young and new team of the opportunity to bask in the limelight when they premiered. exhibition in front of a live audience.
Morgan’s receiving the overwhelmingly positive reaction she’s made is an indicator that she has the public on her side, something that has been an uncertainty over the past year or so. With her singles starting in front of no one and continuing in front of oversized TV screens, it’s nice to see the immediate comments from audiences confirming her popularity.
She is clearly a favorite to win the ladder match on Sunday.
In what has been a whirlwind of a year for her so far, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has looked to continue her winning streak as she defends against Carmella. EST controlled early, only for Carmella to turn the tide in her favor before the break.
Belair fired back after the break, pushing his opponent to the mat. Carmella responded with a hurricane from the top rope and a guillotine choke. She scored a near drop and pulled the champions’ ponytail, only for Belair to whip her with in the midsection and deliver the KOD for the successful title defense.
Result
Belair beat Carmella to keep
To note
B-
Analysis
It certainly exceeded expectations.
Belair has been tremendous this year, absolutely seizing the opportunity and reaching the level that fans and superiors expect from a champion. There was no doubt that she would thrive, especially with the energy created by the fans.
She is a special artist, a charismatic athlete who has fans by her side as soon as she sets foot in the arena. She is arguably the best babyface performer in WWE and will be one of the faces of society for a very long time to come.
The wild card was Carmella, who has never been confused with the top wrestler in the women’s division. Yet here she is, as she has done countless times since her return, resplendent. She was better here as a challenger to the title she once held than she ever was as a champion. So much so that she could easily justify another race with the title if she continues to show flashes in these championship opportunities.
It was good. Much better than he probably had the right to be, especially since he was thrown together following Bayley’s injury. Kudos to both women for delivering a lot of time.
Baron Corbin made his way to the ring in a disheveled mess as commentators recapped his recent downward spiral.
Corbin pleaded with the public to help him financially, by introducing a Corbin FundMe site. As he knelt down to beg, Kevin Owen’s music played. KO, clearly excited about the live audience, walked into the ring and faced the heel.
After Corbin put his foot in his mouth insulting Owens, KO let him go with a knockout. Big E joined him in the ring as we prepared for the Fatal 4-Way Main Event. Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins completed the field.
The action started off quickly and furiously, with Rollins, Big E and Owens taking big bumps on the floor before the break. Back from the time out, the action collapsed. Owens knocked an elbow off the top rope from the top of the ladder, dragging Nakamura across the announcers table.
Back inside, Rollins gave Big E the lead, leading him face-first up another ladder to the final victory. He was standing on top of a ladder to close the show.
Result
Rollins beat Big E, Owens and Nakamura
To note
B
Analysis
Big E eating the pin, coupled with its de-emphasis over the past month, looks like a bad direction towards Money in the Bank.
The brief behind-the-scenes showdown with Paul Heyman was very foreshadowing, which this company does from time to time, and suggests Big E is likely to win the ladder match on Sunday night, so his fans shouldn’t worry about its future prospects.
Rollins is one of WWE’s biggest stars and is getting ready for a match with Edge at SummerSlam. Highlighting him here seemed like the right move, even though Owens was by far the game’s most popular star.
Hopefully the reaction KO received is positive proof of the connection he has with the fans and will only serve to strengthen the confidence management has in him to be a big star.
Corbin’s pre-game stuff was excellent and only reinforces the feeling that this character could end with the old king being more than ever done. And that’s quite the statement considering the talent he’s worked with over the past three years.
It was a great capper for the most recent episode on WWE TV in a long time, thanks in large part to fans returning to the arena. They were sizzling, greeted everyone like major stars and will definitely help make the product better as WWE puts on one of its best pay-per-views this Sunday.
Welcome back, fans.
