WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights from July 16 | Launderer report

Mr. McMahon kicked off the show, entering the arena and asking the audience “where the hell have you been?” before returning to the locker room.

Roman Reigns drew a thunderous mix of cheers and boos as he stepped into the ring with the Universal title in hand and flanked by The Usos and Paul Heyman for a six-man tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Edge.

The babyfaces controlled early until the Usos took down Dominik and Reigns. The chef de table bombarded the rookie on the announcers table as heels established dominance at the start of the break. When the time out came out, however, Edge rejoined the match and unloaded on everyone, including his opponent Money in the Bank.

As the action crumbled, Edge stabbed Reigns to the ground. Back in the ring, a low blow from Jimmy allowed Jey to curl Rey for the tainted pin victory. The Usos beat the Mysterios after the game until Edge made the save with a chair.

Reigns rocked the No.1 contestant with a Superman Punch and teased using the same piece of broken chair that Edge had used against him. The Superstar Rated R grabbed the opening and delivered the spear, then trapped Reigns in the steel-assisted lacrosse to the delight of fans.

Result

Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge and The Mysterios

To note

A

Analysis

I will never be spoiled again by the live reaction of an audience to professional wrestling. The audience’s roar for McMahon, then Reigns, culminating in monstrous pop for Edge, was invigorating and just what WWE needed after an outdated and stagnant ThunderDome era.

The crowd ate it all, cheering on Edge, booing Reigns and adding exponentially to the action in the ring.

Does the match to win an A grade? No, but the audience’s feedback, the energy of the performers and the execution of the spots and the closing angle of the segment raised it to such an extent.

Edge getting the best of Reigns on the show ahead of Money in the Bank would suggest the table chef will keep Sunday and that’s the right move. He’s too valuable in his role and has been absolutely, unequivocally, the best thing about the product over the past year or so.

It’s too early to take the title away from him and give it to Edge, especially with the teasing Seth Rollins opposing him.