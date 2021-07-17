The classic event returns for Disney Actor Appreciation Week – Inside the Magic





Each year around Disneyland’s anniversary, Disney celebrates the people who really make magic possible, Cast Members. Cast Member Appreciation Week honors all hard-working Disneyland Resort cast members with free food, after-hours parties, attraction experiences, special photo ops, and more again. One of the most popular Cast Member Appreciation Week events also made a comeback this year. Last year, Disneyland’s annual Actor Appreciation Week couldn’t take place as theme parks were closed due to the pandemic. Fortunately, the theme parks are open again and Cast Members can celebrate at The Happiest Place on Earth. The rubber duck race also came back to the party! The Disney Parks blog shared some funny information about the fun race at the attraction “it’s a small world”. The cast members bought and decorated $ 5 rubber ducks (all proceeds go to Goodwill of Orange County) and took them through its little world before the park opened up to guests. After the ducks left on the happiest cruise ever, the cast members eagerly waited outside the attraction to see which duck would return first from their trip around the world. Cries of excitement were heard as the leading duck walked away from the ride, decorated by Ruth from Star Wars: Galaxys Edge. What’s so great about Rubber Duck Racing is all the money that is given to Goodwill of Orange County. Disneyland works with several Anaheim area charities to help struggling residents. More information on Disney’s charitable work was shared by Disney Parks Blog: We are proud to be a long-time partner of Disneyland Resort and very grateful to be its non-profit beneficiary, said Nicole Suydam, President and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County. This mission work is more important than ever with the current unemployment rate for people with disabilities at 12.6% and we are committed to providing support, training and opportunities to all who wish to work. This year’s Disneyland Cast Member Appreciation Week took place as Disneyland prepares to celebrate its 66th anniversary on Saturday, July 17. specialty treats. What do you think of Disneyland’s Cast Member Appreciation Week? Let us know in the comments! CLICK HERE to book your Disneyland Resort vacation today with our friends at Academy Travel!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2021/07/rubber-duck-races-return-to-disneyland-ks1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos