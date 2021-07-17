Entertainment
IE Thinc Migration: Acting is nice, but it’s temporary; the common man is the superhero, says Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood said philanthropy fulfills him in ways that are not enough to act and urges government to break protocols to help migrants during crisis, in a fireside chat with Anant Goenka , executive director of Indian Express Group.
You have gained more notoriety and even more brand endorsements as a philanthropist than as an actor. Did you expect this?
The happiness I have achieved is more than a 19-year acting career. When the whole journey started with migrants a year and a half ago, I had no idea I would connect with so many lives. My mom used to say: Anyone who stands by your side during your hour of need is a great person. I could relate to that. I lost my parents but I wish they were there to see what I’m doing now. They are a kind of guiding force.
When you’re an actor you’re part of a Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore movie and it’s nice but it’s all temporary. People would come to me and tell me that I am doing well but that more is needed to build this image, this brand. I learned a lesson. There is nothing more special than touching the soul of an individual that you will never meet in your life. The life I lead now without light, without camera, only action. The ordinary man is the superhero. As a child in Moga, Punjab, we had langar where we distributed halwa-poori. If anyone in the crowd was having a hard time getting their hands on a meal, I was wondering what the problem was with getting [food]. Now I understand.
Often in movies and on television, we talk about migrant workers in a pejorative way. Would you agree that we have dehumanized migrant workers?
When we have a plumbing or wiring problem we bring in a plumber or electrician, but the next time we do it there might be a different person with the same job. The migrant worker never really has an identity. So when I sent migrants home and asked them when they would come back, some said they would if they found a job and some said they would stay in their hometown. It was a very difficult situation.
I started a platform called Pravasi Rozgar, which was about giving each worker an identity. It doesn’t matter where they return in the country. He later became a GoodWorker when Temasek came on board. So, if a migrant from Bihar wants to go to Mumbai for work, we make sure that his health, his stay and his food are taken care of. Its handling from start to finish. If a plumber doesn’t want to continue to be a plumber, they are trained to be something else. Our goal is to reach 10 million people over the next two years.
How do you raise funds for your work?
It took a while to get the clearances and organize two buses but I knew it wouldn’t last long. Somewhere people started to join the effort. Some have sent water, reserved four seats on a bus, or reserved half of a bus. We channeled the brands [to help]. When people ask me how I do it, I tell them I never hesitate to call someone I know or don’t know to save a life. I don’t know how long I keep going but I started a foundation called Sood Charity Foundation [to keep efforts going].
What advice do you give state and central governments on managing migrants?
When I was firing people, I found that there was a lot of permissions required. If you send 300 people, then all 300 must have been tested for Covid-19. Then, for each person from Bandra, someone from Andheri, their local police station, had to give them permission to travel. Then, authorization from the authorities of the neighborhoods where these people were going was needed. So it was a huge process. There are times when you need to break certain protocols and rules.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/sonu-sood-acting-feels-nice-but-its-temporary-common-man-is-the-superhero-7408687/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]