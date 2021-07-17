IE Thinc Migration: Acting is nice, but it’s temporary; the common man is the superhero, says Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood said philanthropy fulfills him in ways that are not enough to act and urges government to break protocols to help migrants during crisis, in a fireside chat with Anant Goenka , executive director of Indian Express Group.

You have gained more notoriety and even more brand endorsements as a philanthropist than as an actor. Did you expect this?

The happiness I have achieved is more than a 19-year acting career. When the whole journey started with migrants a year and a half ago, I had no idea I would connect with so many lives. My mom used to say: Anyone who stands by your side during your hour of need is a great person. I could relate to that. I lost my parents but I wish they were there to see what I’m doing now. They are a kind of guiding force.

When you’re an actor you’re part of a Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore movie and it’s nice but it’s all temporary. People would come to me and tell me that I am doing well but that more is needed to build this image, this brand. I learned a lesson. There is nothing more special than touching the soul of an individual that you will never meet in your life. The life I lead now without light, without camera, only action. The ordinary man is the superhero. As a child in Moga, Punjab, we had langar where we distributed halwa-poori. If anyone in the crowd was having a hard time getting their hands on a meal, I was wondering what the problem was with getting [food]. Now I understand.

Often in movies and on television, we talk about migrant workers in a pejorative way. Would you agree that we have dehumanized migrant workers?

When we have a plumbing or wiring problem we bring in a plumber or electrician, but the next time we do it there might be a different person with the same job. The migrant worker never really has an identity. So when I sent migrants home and asked them when they would come back, some said they would if they found a job and some said they would stay in their hometown. It was a very difficult situation.

I started a platform called Pravasi Rozgar, which was about giving each worker an identity. It doesn’t matter where they return in the country. He later became a GoodWorker when Temasek came on board. So, if a migrant from Bihar wants to go to Mumbai for work, we make sure that his health, his stay and his food are taken care of. Its handling from start to finish. If a plumber doesn’t want to continue to be a plumber, they are trained to be something else. Our goal is to reach 10 million people over the next two years.

How do you raise funds for your work?

It took a while to get the clearances and organize two buses but I knew it wouldn’t last long. Somewhere people started to join the effort. Some have sent water, reserved four seats on a bus, or reserved half of a bus. We channeled the brands [to help]. When people ask me how I do it, I tell them I never hesitate to call someone I know or don’t know to save a life. I don’t know how long I keep going but I started a foundation called Sood Charity Foundation [to keep efforts going].

What advice do you give state and central governments on managing migrants?

When I was firing people, I found that there was a lot of permissions required. If you send 300 people, then all 300 must have been tested for Covid-19. Then, for each person from Bandra, someone from Andheri, their local police station, had to give them permission to travel. Then, authorization from the authorities of the neighborhoods where these people were going was needed. So it was a huge process. There are times when you need to break certain protocols and rules.