Hip-Hop Pioneer Biz Markie: A Tribute to the MC of “Just a Friend”

Damn, this one hurts. Lighters for hip-hop legend Biz Markie, the Diabolical One, the Inhuman Orchestra, one of the most universally loved figures in the music world. The Biz was the old-school hip-hop class clown of the 80s, but he preferred the title Human Beatbox and Rap King. He brought his own kind of savage style chaos to everything he did, a jester with a soul, which is why he became the all-time champion of cameos – he improved every song he did. touched. When it comes to freestyle, beatboxing, partying, or just making booger jokes dance, no one beats the Biz.

Biz passed away on July 16; no cause of death was revealed, but the rapper had battled health issues linked to a long battle with type 2 diabetes. Premature rumors of his death spread on social media weeks earlier and have even been reported as fact by some shady sources. His longtime friend and collaborator Big Daddy Kane posted a video July 1, asking fans to “keep my brother in your prayers”, before blowing up the hoaxes: “Remember, it’s better for you to hear the news correct than to have the news first. Check your facts, folks. And Wikipedia, do better.

The Diabolical Biz Markie was best known for his 1989 hit “Just a Friend”, a timeless classic that made him the star he deserved to be. He girdled the hook with all his muffled enthusiasm: “Youuuuu! You got what i need! But you say he’s just a friend! You say he’s just a friend! It was ridiculous and hilarious – but touching too. He was the trickster who could close the show at the 1997 Tibetan Freedom concert, with a Woodstock blunder – he took the stage in an Afro wig, with a Day-Glo guitar, doing a human-beatbox imitation of the version. by Jimi Hendrix from “The Star – Star Spangled Banner.” Only the Biz would attempt a prank like that. Only the Biz could succeed.

Biz was a master of freestyle, always ready to let go of quick rhymes like “I’m not white like Barry, because I’m dirtier than Harry / With a rap that’s big and fat Mariah couldn’t Carey.” There was always something new up his sleeve. As he said in his manifesto “I’m the Biz Markie”, “Me with no big strong thoughts for a Biz song / Patti LaBelle doesn’t sing with a wig.” He loved to bring him on stage, one of the most cowardly, craziest and virtuoso live artists in rap, performing with his greatest success. (“You have a disease” or “You have a hair weave / But you say it’s your own hair!”) And damn it, he loved to sing. Witness its famous – some might say infamous – interpretation of “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John.

Biz and Big Daddy Kane were an ’80s duo as iconic as Chuck D and Flavor Flav, with a similar chemistry – the big man and the big man. Kane was the ultimate Smooth Operator; Biz added a touch of evil genius. At the end of Kane’s classic debut album in 1988 Long live the Kane, Biz comes to the studio for “Just Rhymin With Biz”, where he rhymes “engine”, “South Dakota”, “root beer”, “armpit scent”, “voter”, “Rhoda” and “J watched Star wars just to see Yoda.

Born in Harlem in 1964 and raised on Long Island, Biz made his debut on Roxanne Shante’s single in 1986. “The Def Fresh team” billed as the Inhuman Orchestra, making its beatbox version of the Meow Mix cat food jingle. (The rap bible Personal achievement called it “one of hip-hop’s great recorded moments.” He met the Juice Crew in Queens, when they were the most creative music team in the world. Biz, Kane, Shante, producer Marley Marl, Kool G Rap – streets ahead of everyone else.

Biz’s debut was captured in the excellent Dutch television documentary from 1986 Great fun in the big city, a crucial snapshot of early New York hip-hop. There is an amazing scene where Biz take the stage with Shante in the Bronx, just the two of them. It’s a trip to see the crowd explode when they hear Biz’s beatbox (“Rock, rock, rock the Boogie Down!”) For the first time.

He exploded with his 1986 EP Make music with your mouth, Biz, produced by Marley Marl. He also dropped singles like “The Vapors” and “Pickin ‘Boogers”, a cheerfully disgusting rhyme: “Let me take a trip down memory lane / Back to public school with my partner Kane / When I was the class clown, and he was my brother / Sitting at the desk picking each other’s noses. ” (Kane co-wrote it with Biz; he wrote ghosts for most of the Juice Crew.) It’s disgusting rap, but it’s also the story of a long-standing friendship, with the kicker: “Just last night when Kane was getting ready / I slipped a little green in his spaghetti.” (Snoop Dogg covered “The Vapors” with Teena Marie on his 1997 album The father of the dog – a meaningful gesture in the heat of the East Coast / West Coast feud. As always, Biz was a peacemaker.)

He was a notorious pop culture addict and collector. In Ego Trip Rap Book Lists, from 1999, the Biz offered a list of his favorite things: his huge collection of toys (Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots), Mad magazines, collectible cards (Wacky Packages, Good time, Welcome to Kotter), Barbie dolls, board games, 12 inch singles from artists from Thin Lizzy to Billy Joel, white label specials from every James Brown album, karate movie posters, lunch boxes, action figures, video games. He boasted that he had a house to live in, another for his business. Biz always had this archive in his imagination, and you could hear it in his infinitely inventive rhymes.

His debut in 1988,Go, was a classic, but his best full album was the 1989 hit The Biz never sleeps, with “Just a Friend”, the Fat Albert dance groove “Mudd Foot” and “My Man Rich”, the sad story of a friend who became a crack dealer. A strange artifact from this era: Paul Simon decided to make a video for his old “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard”, with Biz and Kane, the ultimate NYC flex in 1988. (He also got cameos from Mickey Mantle and John Madden. This video really happened.)

For Biz, the sad love story in “Just a Friend” was real. “To write a good record, I have to be depressed,” he said. Rolling stone in 2000. “I was talking to this girl from LA, and every time I called her, this guy was at her house, and she was like, ‘Oh, he’s just a friend.’ I hated this. “He meant this song as a desperate ballad.” But it came out funny, “he said. He tried it on his friends Q-Tip and De La Soul, and” When I sang the hook, they couldn’t stop laughing – they exploded. Then I knew it would be a good record. Do you know how when you have the feeling that your football team is going to win the game? Well, I had a feeling this record was going to be a success. He turned his sob story into a success that always puts a smile on the face of the world. (What about the girl from LA? He put it in the video.)

Biz has become a regular with the Beastie Boys, sure to join clichés like “Do It” and “The Biz vs. Nuge.” He gave them the name of their label and magazine: Grand Royal. He joined them on stage at Madison Square Garden to sing – what else? – “Bennie and the Jets” (kept on their Sounds of science comp). The first time he met the Beasties he asked, “Yo, do you know where there’s a candy store?” They wondered if he was talking about drugs. No, he wanted Tootsie Rolls and Snickers. “I didn’t expect the Biz to be as Biz as it was,” admits Adam Horowitz in the Book by Beastie Boys. “You better have the band running when the Biz is around. He is a very freestyle and unusual artist.

The world of Biz was rocked in 1991 by a disastrous trial who changed hip-hop forever, brought to you by a forgotten pop crooner named Gilbert O’Sullivan. Biz was sued for sampling what might be the 1970s most upsetting hit, “Alone Again, Naturally,” in a parody called “Alone Again.” The judge was a huge O’Sullivan fan – asked for an autograph – and showed his rap expertise by asking a witness, “What is R&B?” His Honor spoke harshly against Biz, called it sample theft, and effectively ended hip-hop’s golden age of sample-tricky creativity. Music fans were furious. Years later, Sonic Youth bragged about throwing food at O’Sullivan on a plane.

But after a lawsuit that would have consequences for anyone’s good nature, Biz immediately bounced back with his funniest album, All samples deleted! No bitterness here, just the Diabolical swearing to rock him from the Billy Ocean to the Al B. Shore. He found a new theme song with “I sing”, taking off on “Singing in the Rain,” from Springsteen’s singing hooks to Judy Garland. Biz makes her way through her saying, “Me and rap is like peanut butter and jelly / Reminds me of a song by my man Gene Kelly.” He became even more generous and prolific with his cameos on other people’s records, helping Jay-Z here, Lou Rawls there, the Flaming Lips on “2012”, the Spin Doctors on the Space jam soundtrack (for a cover of KC and Sunshine Band’s “That’s the Way I Like It”). He even did top honors with the Rolling Stones, who sampled Biz on their 1997 hit “Anybody Seen My Baby?”

The Biz became a star of children’s television on Yo Gabba Gabba, an ideal concert for him, dropping the “Beat of the Day”. He made an appearance in Men in black 2 as a beatbox alien, and took guest photos on Sponge Bob SquarePants and Adventure time. He released his last album in 2003, Weekend warrior. He continued to appear on television, playing himself in Empire and Blackish and Celebrity club, always ready to cover “Just a Friend”, which any crowd is ready to hear. He brought “Just a Friend” to Radio City Music Hall in 2019 – 30 years after the fact, you can hear every voice in the room join us. Diabetes continued to wreak havoc on her health, but could never crush her mind. Until the end, the Diabolical Biz Markie was revered as a connection to the early free times of rap, a man of wit and wisdom. Rest in the beats, Biz Markie.