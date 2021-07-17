LA County mask tenure complicates Hollywood return-to-work talks





The renewed mandate of the interior mask coming from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health this weekend is unlikely to have a significant effect on production in the region, as strict COVID safety rules on the set have not been relaxed since they were put in place. implemented last fall. But the rising infection rate in LA County is complicating ongoing negotiations between major studios and major Hollywood unions over how the industry will eventually relax security protocols. Shooting in the COVID era means a significant budgetary outlay for frequent testing, personal protective equipment, and a compliance officer for each production. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers has been in talks with the Directors Guild of America, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and Basic Crafts for weeks on how these rules would change in the post-pandemic period. However, the surge that was to follow the July 4 vacation has caused any projected date to ease requirements on Los Angeles-based productions to be delayed. It’s a big change from the mood in the Golden State last month when many restrictions were lifted on June 15 and the vaccination rate rose rapidly. The tightening of standards by public health officials in Southern California and other areas is undoubtedly “a setback on the schedule,” in the words of a studio executive source who has been close to the talks. The parties have already agreed to indefinitely extend existing COVID work rules that were due to expire on June 30 due to slow negotiations. The reinstated Los Angeles County rule, which also applies to fully vaccinated people, goes into effect Saturday night and is designed to curb the alarming increase in cases due to the Delta variant. According to public health statistics, there was 1,537 new cases reported in LA County on Thursday, a big increase from June lows before the variant took hold. But for some who work in production in Los Angeles, who weathered the coronavirus wave of December and January, when the city was at the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, said Variety that it will not change anything for them. An executive producer who oversees multiple shows says: “It doesn’t affect us, because we’re all masked all the time anyway.” A member of the team below the line saw no increase in laxity on the set, although the numbers declined in the spring. “None of the rules have changed for production work,” said this person. “On the set, we always have to wear masks all the time, even outside. And often face shields too. As the number of positive cases declined in May and June, unions and studios were in talks to change production protocols during COVID-19. “The unions were discussing changes, but nothing came of it,” said a prolific television director. Variety, reflecting industry frustration at the slow pace of talks even before the latest rise in infection rates and hospitalizations. “And now we have this new reality,” the director said. The row over COVID safety rules for production also comes as the city of Los Angeles and the state of California aggressively attempt to maintain production in Los Angeles and California by adding to the state film and television tax credit program, as well as the addition of new tax incentives to stimulate sound stage construction and attract productions away from other parts of the country and Canada. Since the winter, when vaccines began to positively impact the spread of COVID, Los Angeles has experienced a peak in production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/biz/news/la-county-mask-mandate-production-amptp-negotiations-1235021998/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos