Elizabeth Olsen Says Marvel Studios Doesn’t Have ‘Real Plan’ For Young Avengers Yet





The Young Avengers don’t reunite at Marvel – again. After Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) gave birth to twins Tommy (Jett Kline) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) in WandaVision, it looked like the birth of the Young Avengers: a team of teenage superheroes with connections to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Other potential members would follow – Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and teen trickster Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki – with more to come in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) from Hawk Eye, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from Doctor Strange 2, and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) of Ant-Man 3 are all potential recruits of a team that could form, bit by bit, at Marvel Studios. “I have no idea. I don’t even know if – in fact, if you even ask [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, I think he’ll honestly say he doesn’t know, “Olsen said when asked about Young Avengers during Virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy. “They really plan phases at a time, and then when those are done, they move on to the next phase.” “From my perspective, it looks like it could be a possibility, but I don’t think they have a real plan for it yet,” Olsen added of the comic book team that counts Tommy’s Speed. And Billy’s Wiccan as members. “But they keep all of their options open.” Address a rumor Young Avengers movie Earlier this year, the famed Feige wouldn’t confirm speculation that the studio is forming a team that includes members such as the shape-shifting Hulkling, the armored Iron Lad, the alien Marvel Boy and a rebooted Vision. “As a comic book fan, everything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide. How these things come together and in what form, it always turns expectations upside down, it’s always half the fun. to meet them, ”Feige said. Weekly entertainment when asked about the Young Avengers. “But, yeah, you can definitely see that Phase 4 introduces all kinds of new types of characters with endless potential. Now all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of it. Iron Man 1, as new actors and performers arrive and we tell them that they are part of a bigger universe. They just have to do the work necessary to develop their audience. “ “I am happy to say that everyone who is here, certainly where I am sitting now, is doing an amazing job and [I] I can’t wait to show them the world, ”Feige said. All episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki are now broadcast on Disney +. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

