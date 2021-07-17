Hollywood, Horses and Hypocrisy – California Globe

Over the past decade, it has become increasingly difficult to find a celebrity who stays consistent. Even rarer is a celebrity brave enough to call a Democratic president. This is the case with Katherine Heigl and her passion for animal rights.

The Grays Anatomy Emmy Award winner recently partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and called on President Biden and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to stop the roundup of wild horses in ‘Onaqui which is currently taking place in the Great Basin in Utah. 2nd of Julysd, the actress and various representatives from animal rights groups as well as affected residents visited the Utah state capital building in Salt Lake City to demonstration the roundup, which began on July 15e. In this case, Heigl pleaded, Help us, President Biden. And please, the American public, call on your representatives it is our voices that are needed at this time to protect the voiceless.

While in the Senate, Joe Biden received a perfect score from animal rights activist groups. It now appears that the progressive Oval Office inhabitant has passed from his days of supporting animals and is concerned with other issues. This makes sense, as animal rights were a favorite talking point for Democrats in the ’90s, but have recently become staple. The BLM has informed animal rights groups that the roundups will continue as planned. It also serves as a rare example of Joe Biden maintaining a Donald Trump policy.

So what exactly is going on in these roundups and why are they needed?

These wild mares and stallions from Onaqui are brought together every few years to slow down the growth of the population. In these roundups, helicopters surround various groups and assemble them in confined spaces. According to activists, during this process, some animals die or are seriously injured when trampled by other horses. They are then transported out of sight to a detention center where some of them are adopted while the rest live their lives in small pastures and cages. Some are also sold to buyers in Mexico or Canada where they can be slaughtered for food, a practice currently banned in the United States. The BLM maintains the roundups are necessary as the land can only accommodate 121 to 210 horsepower, while the BLM estimates that 600 of them are currently roaming the area. In the midst of a drought, the land cannot feed them adequately and has resulted in an unhealthy horse population. This last reason seems suspicious as every image and video that one can find apparently shows all of these healthy horses.

Instead of providing fertility treatments to these populations, who would effectively curb growth and leave nature alone as requested by Heigl and its partners, the Biden administration seems to agree to allow this to move under the radar of the press. The BLM maintains that the proposed system fertility treatments for mares is ineffective. We would have to treat a minimum of 80% of the mares in order to see any type of positive result from the birth control administration. Once we get together and have been able to treat all the mares then we should really start to see a positive result with a decrease in the population.

Heigl has a coherent history of animal welfare. In her remarks at the Utah Capitol, concluded the Firefly Lane actress, We are doing everything we can to pressure President Joe Biden to stop the roundup and eradication of Onaqui’s iconic wild horses in Utah and call the president to implement a course correction before it is too late. President Biden has so far ignored the actress and her fellow activists.

Heigl is one of Hollywood’s most apolitical activists. She voted for Obama, but there is little evidence to portray her as a radical left. She has admitted many times she’s not good at politics. This is important because unlike the rest of the social justice warriors who roam Hollywood clinging to any cause that increases their numbers, Heigl has relatively nothing to gain from speaking out publicly about his passion. It doesn’t matter whether you agree or disagree with it. She’s consistent and calls for an administration she probably supported.

Well done, Katie!

Regardless of their politics, if the problem with Onaqui is overpopulation (something both sides of this argument agree must be address), then decreasing the population is the solution. In this case, militant groups seem to have the best argument. The federal government has the ability to humanely control population growth through fertility treatments administered using dart guns. Activists follow science. The government does not have to round up the herd in a way that could result in the unintentional death of an endangered species and remove animals from their natural habitat. Heigl understands this and raises awareness.

In 2021, with the technology and medicines available, there is an approach to animal rights that can appeal to both progressives and conservatives. In fact, nature conservation is inherently conservative. Animal welfare is not an inherently partisan issue either. It has always been a question of cost, methodology and implementation, which Heigl humbly helped to expose.

If only the Biden administration could abandon traditional politics, stick to its historical tenets, and actually approach this situation with some sense of nuance, the Onaqui herd in Utah could remain intact, activists suppressed and the habitat conserved for future generations. While Hollywood is generally the supplier of abject hypocrisy, Heigl has exposed an administration that claims one thing and quietly does the other. Like it or not, she’s a rare example of Hollywood denouncing hypocrisy.