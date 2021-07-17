Entertainment
Hollywood, Horses and Hypocrisy – California Globe
Over the past decade, it has become increasingly difficult to find a celebrity who stays consistent. Even rarer is a celebrity brave enough to call a Democratic president. This is the case with Katherine Heigl and her passion for animal rights.
The Grays Anatomy Emmy Award winner recently partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and called on President Biden and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to stop the roundup of wild horses in ‘Onaqui which is currently taking place in the Great Basin in Utah. 2nd of Julysd, the actress and various representatives from animal rights groups as well as affected residents visited the Utah state capital building in Salt Lake City to demonstration the roundup, which began on July 15e. In this case, Heigl pleaded, Help us, President Biden. And please, the American public, call on your representatives it is our voices that are needed at this time to protect the voiceless.
While in the Senate, Joe Biden received a perfect score from animal rights activist groups. It now appears that the progressive Oval Office inhabitant has passed from his days of supporting animals and is concerned with other issues. This makes sense, as animal rights were a favorite talking point for Democrats in the ’90s, but have recently become staple. The BLM has informed animal rights groups that the roundups will continue as planned. It also serves as a rare example of Joe Biden maintaining a Donald Trump policy.
So what exactly is going on in these roundups and why are they needed?
These wild mares and stallions from Onaqui are brought together every few years to slow down the growth of the population. In these roundups, helicopters surround various groups and assemble them in confined spaces. According to activists, during this process, some animals die or are seriously injured when trampled by other horses. They are then transported out of sight to a detention center where some of them are adopted while the rest live their lives in small pastures and cages. Some are also sold to buyers in Mexico or Canada where they can be slaughtered for food, a practice currently banned in the United States. The BLM maintains the roundups are necessary as the land can only accommodate 121 to 210 horsepower, while the BLM estimates that 600 of them are currently roaming the area. In the midst of a drought, the land cannot feed them adequately and has resulted in an unhealthy horse population. This last reason seems suspicious as every image and video that one can find apparently shows all of these healthy horses.
Instead of providing fertility treatments to these populations, who would effectively curb growth and leave nature alone as requested by Heigl and its partners, the Biden administration seems to agree to allow this to move under the radar of the press. The BLM maintains that the proposed system fertility treatments for mares is ineffective. We would have to treat a minimum of 80% of the mares in order to see any type of positive result from the birth control administration. Once we get together and have been able to treat all the mares then we should really start to see a positive result with a decrease in the population.
Heigl has a coherent history of animal welfare. In her remarks at the Utah Capitol, concluded the Firefly Lane actress, We are doing everything we can to pressure President Joe Biden to stop the roundup and eradication of Onaqui’s iconic wild horses in Utah and call the president to implement a course correction before it is too late. President Biden has so far ignored the actress and her fellow activists.
Heigl is one of Hollywood’s most apolitical activists. She voted for Obama, but there is little evidence to portray her as a radical left. She has admitted many times she’s not good at politics. This is important because unlike the rest of the social justice warriors who roam Hollywood clinging to any cause that increases their numbers, Heigl has relatively nothing to gain from speaking out publicly about his passion. It doesn’t matter whether you agree or disagree with it. She’s consistent and calls for an administration she probably supported.
Well done, Katie!
Regardless of their politics, if the problem with Onaqui is overpopulation (something both sides of this argument agree must be address), then decreasing the population is the solution. In this case, militant groups seem to have the best argument. The federal government has the ability to humanely control population growth through fertility treatments administered using dart guns. Activists follow science. The government does not have to round up the herd in a way that could result in the unintentional death of an endangered species and remove animals from their natural habitat. Heigl understands this and raises awareness.
In 2021, with the technology and medicines available, there is an approach to animal rights that can appeal to both progressives and conservatives. In fact, nature conservation is inherently conservative. Animal welfare is not an inherently partisan issue either. It has always been a question of cost, methodology and implementation, which Heigl humbly helped to expose.
If only the Biden administration could abandon traditional politics, stick to its historical tenets, and actually approach this situation with some sense of nuance, the Onaqui herd in Utah could remain intact, activists suppressed and the habitat conserved for future generations. While Hollywood is generally the supplier of abject hypocrisy, Heigl has exposed an administration that claims one thing and quietly does the other. Like it or not, she’s a rare example of Hollywood denouncing hypocrisy.
Sources
2/ https://californiaglobe.com/hollywood/hollywood-horses-and-hypocrisy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]