Chrissy Teigen still hasn’t learned her lesson

NOTnothing brings Twitter together like the social media antics of a Chrissy Teigen.

On Wednesday, the model and founder of Cravings took to her Instagram account to lament her self-imposed exile from Twitter and reveal that she was depressed following a reminder of her past online behavior, especially the bullying teenage Courtney Stodden, who garnered media coverage in 2011 for their marriage to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. In part, Teigen wrote in a long legend:

I don’t really know what to say here … it feels so weird to pretend nothing has happened in this online world but to feel like crap in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being home alone with my mind makes my depressed head run. But I know that, however, I am handling this now is not the correct answer.

She went on to say about her canceled status:

Canceling the club is a fascinating thing and I learned a lot. Only a few understand it and it is impossible to know it until you are there. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound plaintive when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no gain. But there is never here anyway. All I know is that I love you, I miss you, and I just needed an honest time with you because I’m just … sick of being sick of myself all day.

The admission comes after several attempts by Teigen to rectify his past indiscretions, including a weirdly chirpyno Twitter thread intended for a pun that was poorly received (and criticized by Stodden) and a Medium post that also missed the mark in terms of specificity and self-examination. Whether under the direction of a publicist or on her own will, Teigen has yet to casually use the social media platform that has made her a star since mid-June, which for one. social media stranger may not seem like a lot of the time. . But for one of Twitter’s best inhabitants, who had previously struggled to leave the app, it wasn’t entirely shocking that not tweeting left a huge void in Teigens’ otherwise abundant life.

Nonetheless, this long Instagram legend has been using the photo-sharing app since the Stodden controversy quickly became the butt of criticism, mockery and even psychoanalysis on Twitter.

If in the future I am an adult with money and children but I’m still on Twitter whining about half Chrissy Teigen, I’m actually asking you to cancel me, tweeted an user.

When you called people on their shit it wasn’t a problem mentionned another user, but when you have to take responsibility, their cancellation club and culture are threatening and ridiculous and can be ridiculed. Interesting.

She writes about her cancellation with the same fatalistic tone as many celebrities who are under public scrutiny and don’t really learn from it.

For many, Teigens’ comments about her membership in the cancellation club seem to indicate that she still does not understand the seriousness of her actions, namely, as Stodden revealed in an interview with The Daily Beasts Marlow Stern, the urging suicide on multiple occasions, including via Despite how many times this has been discussed on the internet, nor what real accountability entails beyond writing a public statement. She writes about her cancellation with the same fatalistic tone as many celebrities who are under public scrutiny and don’t really learn from it. To say that there is no victory after you screw up publicly and everything she says will be brutally put aside shows that she sees facing her past cruelty as something to be overcome rather than something. something that she has to learn, amend, and ultimately live with.

Other reactions centered on Teigens’ confession that she feels lonely and depressed despite the fact that, on the outside, Teigen has a more than busy and (by American standards) fulfilling life, two young children. , her husband John Legend, a business, several other jobs, a horde of famous friends, and a huge amount of money to spend on all the exotic hobbies and excursions one loves to take, including a recent trip to Italy which she documented on her Instagram.

Whether or not people could sympathize with Teigens’ angst, she seemed to refute a very popular assumption shared online that if she was given a certain amount of money, an idyllic relationship, and other privileges, no one would spend hours a day tweeting throwaway jokes and getting into trivial brawls with strangers online. This is something I have said many times as a freelance writer whose job involves being very online. But that assumption ignores the fact that social media is a very unique feedback loop where the way we communicate and the type of attention and responses we receive can differ significantly from real life, someone says. can not do. Succession references to someone outside of the Internet.

Perhaps the disproportionate value Teigen seems to apply to these interactions and classifies them with other aspects of her life requires some soul-searching. But as we’ve seen from her vague explanations of her past behavior, looking inward just doesn’t seem like something she’s capable of on her own.