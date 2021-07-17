UP Police ‘Dating Specialist’ to Make Bollywood Debut | Bareilly News







BAREILLY: 41-year-old UP cop is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj-The Pride of India, five years after the cop was first spotted by a director as he was in the crowd control service and launched in Tollywood. Anirudha Singh, a circle officer in Budaun, will play the role of Sanjay Dutts' younger brother in the war drama slated for release in August. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya told TOI that Singh's on-screen personality captures his dedication to the police in real life.

Although he was busy filming on set and outside of work hours, Singh was constantly checking in with his co-workers. His role could have been longer, but he decided to return to duty, he said.

Singh, who joined the force in 2001 as a sub-inspector, is responsible for meeting 26 criminals, including Naxalite Sanjay Kole who was wanted in five states.

The cop – towering 6ft 2in – entered showbiz after catching the attention of director Shekhar Suri as he was crowd control during the filming of the movie Suris in Varanasi in 2016.

He was quite impressed with my mustache and my personality, Singh laughed, adding that he had been offered the role of Police Inspector in director Dr Chakravarthy’s upcoming film which was released in 2017.

Since then, Singh, from a farming family in Jalaun, has starred in a web series and another Tollywood film Guns of Banaras that has been delayed due to the pandemic.

According to his colleagues, Singh’s fame is barely reflected in his behavior, the officer is a humble man who goes about his job.

Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said: Singh has developed many unique initiatives which have been helpful in controlling crime in the region. For example, earlier this year he helped residents of two villages in the area stop the illicit manufacture of alcohol and get into crafts and poultry. At least 56 inhabitants of these two villages of Bhojpur and Dhanupura are imprisoned because of the illicit manufacture of alcohol. His team also encouraged the families there to send their children to school. ”

Currently, Singh is leading an initiative to help find employment for the families of prisoners at UP.

