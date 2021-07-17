The suicide squad named a rat after Chris Pratt

Writer / director James Gunn said that one of the live rats used inThe suicide squadWas named afterguardians of the galaxyactor Chris Pratt. Gunn and Pratt have previously worked together on ensemble films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite the fact that Gunn was initially fired from his job in the MCU because of old social media posts, the couple will be working together again onGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Until then, Gunn has been working on another ensemble film, but this time for DC Extended Universe (DCEU). As author and director ofThe suicide squad, the film follows a group of villains who are forced to team up as Task Force X. After being taken to an island called Corto Maltese, they must complete their mission if they hope to survive. One member of the team is called Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), who is able to control rodents. As Gunn continues to work with comedic adaptations, this time it’s going to get a lot more violent, considering the R rating.

In an interview withTHAT ONE, Gunn explained what it was like to work with live rats. While there were quite a few rodents running around the set, there were two main rats they worked with. One of them is calledJaws, while the other is a play named after actor Chris Pratt, Crisp Ratt. This could be seen as an insult to the actor, although Gunn assured Pratt enjoyed the joke. See below for Gunn’s full statement:

“We had a lot of rats we worked with. A dozen, I guess. But we had two main rats. One was called Jaws and the other was called Crisp Ratt. [Laughs] They were our two main rats, and they were in love, and they played Sebastian for most of the movie. Crisp could do some things and Jaws could do other things. Jaws was the sweetest. Anytime you needed a rat to sit on Daniela’s shoulder, or be held by her, or whatever, it’s almost always Jaws. And when you needed a crazier rat drinking water or running across the room, that would be Crisp Ratt. “I must have texted Chris the other day to say, ‘We’re putting the credits together and one of our rats is called Crisp Ratt. This is of course a compliment for you. But I just want to make sure you’re cool with it, that I put that rat’s name in the credits. ‘ He found it hilarious. “

Pratt himself won’t star in the movie, but it’s a fun little connection between the MCU and the DCEU movies. It is quite common when working with animals to use several for different scenes, especially when considering the different temperaments of the animals. For example, 2019Pet Sematistused four different Maine Coons to remove Church. However, in the same way that Jaws and Crisp Ratt were the two main rats, Leo, who has sadly passed away, is best known for his appearance on the poster. With Gunn’s commentary, we’ll now know which rat we’re looking at onscreen based on what the rat is doing in a given scene.

Gunn previously explained how The suicide squadis the funniest movie he has made so far. Judging by the trailers, the film certainly goes ‘ball to the wall’ in a way that is more reminiscent of Gunn’s earlier career with titles such asGreat. With characters like Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher 2, it’s clear this won’t be your typical superpower flick. Audiences will have to wait until August 6 to find out just how insane the ensemble film will go.

