Watchmen actor Silk Specter wants to play another superhero

WatchmenActress Carla Gugino has stated that she will be ready to play another superhero in the future. The 2009 film is directed by Zack Snyder and written by David Hayter (X2: X-Men United) and Alex Tsé. Originally based on the DC Comics series, the story takes place in an alternate dystopian world. Taking place during the Cold War in 1985, Watchmen sees a group of American superheroes alerted when one of them is killed. As they continue to investigate what happened, they discover something much bigger is going on.

Gugino stars as Sally Jupiter, the first Silk Specter, who originally had the surname Juspeczyk. However, she changed her name to prevent people from knowing her Polish origin. Similar to the Silk Specter that follows her, she is very good at melee combat. Although she is considered a heroine who fights crime, she also has the public personality of a sex symbol. After being part of the hero group The Minutemen, she is almost assaulted by The Comedian (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In an interview withComic, Gugino was promoting his latest performance on NetflixMilkshakes with powder. However, when the topic of superheroes came up, she expressed interest in returning to the genre. She noted that the characters written and those attached to the project are the most important. As long as the genre of superheroes continues to evolve, she explained that they are worth it. See below for his full comments:

Absolutely there is. I have the impression that for me it all depends on the characters and the people with whom I collaborate. If that were to happen in a superhero movie, I’d love to, it’s been a while. It’s been a while since I did this, so I would totally be okay with that. I also like the original materials. I think, clearly, we’re in a world where we restart so much stuff that I feel refreshed when there’s a new story. There is absolutely no doubt about it. I did a show called ‘Jett’ which just hit HBO Max, where I play a thief and it’s a very Elmore Leonard-influenced crime show, and there’s also Giancarlo Esposito and Jodie Turner-Smith and a bunch of great people in it. But it was also the one where he feels very iconic, but it’s totally original. So I think when you can do that it’s great. But yeah, in the same way that Shakespeare has been done many times, if we can keep reinventing and making things great then it’s worth doing them.

Gugino has a diverse filmography that sits between film and television. She has often collaborated with filmmaker Mike Flanagan on projects such asThe Haunting of Hill House,The Haunting of Bly’s Mansion, andGerald’s game. She has proven her ability to capture the essence of various characters during her career so far.Watchmenwas not her only entry into the world of comedy adaptations, as she also played the role of Lucille in Robert RodriguezCity of sin in 2005. In addition, she starred inMan of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,andJustice Leaguelike the voice of the ship.

Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), there’s no shortage of superhero content in theaters and on TV. The MCU has even released Disney + series to connect the movies and further develop the characters. Even though they usually follow a formula, it proves that the superhero genre has evolved in a way that keeps audiences hooked on what’s to come. In that case, maybe Gugino publicly announcing his interest in a potential return to the genre will give him the chance to get involved in one of these franchises and follow up. Watchmen with more superhero roles.

