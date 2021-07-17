Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed





Warning: Minor spoilers of Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn’t even realize it. It proves Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter Egg that further shows how Disney’s Marvel Studios are incorporating elements of those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased properties from 21st Century Fox in 2019. Marvel studios Scarlett Johansson in Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow”. Dutch actor and bodybuilder Olivier Richters appeared in Black Widow in prison opposite David Harboris Alexei as Natasha (Scarlett johansson) and Yelena (Florence pugh) attempting to escape from prison. Richters took to social media on Thursday to confirm he was actually playing a character from the Marvel comics. “After two years, I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major: mutant (X-Men) who appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Richters wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the set. “Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, known to be” Russia’s answer to the Avengers. “His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending the size of the Hulk.” Ursa Major, obviously, did not have a major role to play during the events of Black Widow. He was more aligned with what we saw of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This Disney + series included Madripoor location, in addition to bars like the Brass Monkey Saloon and the Princess Bar, all of them quintessentially X-Men comic book names. An X-Men movie has yet to be announced and the following The Fantastic Four to restart of Spider-Man: No Path Home director Jon Watts (another thing Disney can do with the purchase of Fox) is a long way off. So for now those nods here and there, including the bit Ursa Major part, are what we’re getting in terms of X-Men crossovers. Richters, however, is hopeful for the character’s future. “When the production on set told me who I was really in Black Widow I shed a few tears in my hotel room because my movie dream has come true: to be an official comic book superhero, “he wrote.” I can only hope Marvel will bring Ursa back to good health. “ The story continues Black Widow Currently playing in theaters and streaming on Disney + as a paid Premier Access version. Associated content:

