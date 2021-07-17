lively live music at the Faster Horses festival





Brooklyn Neil Diamond is not the first artist that comes to mind when you think of country music. But as the familiar sounds of “Sweet Caroline” swept across the grounds of Faster Horses on Friday, Diamond’s chorus struck a particularly poignant chord. “The good times never sounded so good,” her song sounded, during an early evening between performances by festival resident DJ Dee Jay Silver, as the crowd roared back the song. familiar follow-up, “Too good! So good! So good!” So good indeed. Tens of thousands of fans swarmed the grounds of Michigan International Speedway on Friday for the first day of Faster Horses, the three-day country music festival that runs through Sunday. But this year, Faster Horses is more than just a country music festival. It’s the biggest concert event to hit Michigan since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live music touring industry in March 2020, and it’s a throwback to concert rituals familiar to fans of music from southeast Michigan. What if it was raining most of the day. If anything, it only added to the atmosphere. “We’re back,” reads a graffiti-style scribble written on a wall in the middle of the festival grounds. It’s the unofficial motto of this year’s festival, taken from Jason Aldean’s 2019 hit of the same name, and it means the return of the festival, the return of live music, and the return of normalcy for festival-goers. “It’s great. I feel like I’m back to normal,” said Cassidy Smith, 21, of Garden City, who came to Faster Horses with a group of five friends. “Everyone here has good vibes, and I couldn’t have asked for a better time.” Walking through the crowds on Friday everything seemed, well, normal: American flags, bikini tops, cowboy boots, ripped denim shorts, sleeveless shirts, tank tops, camouflage, cans of beer crushed to the ground, the girls hoisted on the shoulders, the guys hoisted on the shoulders: quite normal for the Faster Horses course, now in its 8th year. There was little evidence that there had ever been a pandemic. Masks? Nowhere to be seen. Social distancing? Bad luck, man. Fans were huddled shoulder to shoulder, swaying to the music, lifting their Bud Light tallboys to the sky and performing the most normal of summer rituals: enjoying an outdoor concert. Or rather an open-air festival. Concerts and festivals are different animals, and at festivals the crowd is a little more loose, a little more free, a little drunk. At concerts, fans have to go home afterwards, at festivals they return to their campsite, where the party does not end until sunrise. It’s a three-day rally, but given the pent-up excitement of navigating the pandemic and the lack of live music over the past 15 months, Friday attendees can be forgiven if they partied. as if there was no tomorrow. (There are, of course, two to come: Thomas Rhett is headline-grabbing Saturday’s activities and Jason Aldean wraps up the festival on Sunday night.) Luke Combs took the house down with his 100-minute headlining set, which found him performing his hit “When it rains, it sinks” in the midst of a steady downpour. He pulled a beer at the start of his set for “1, 2 Many” and perhaps appeased the weather gods, as the skies cleared as he topped off his performance with a encore performance of “Beer Never Broke My Heart”. On his head, Combs wore a blue mesh cap featuring the Ford logo, a nod to both the local economy and the roots of the festival: the name Faster Horses comes from a quote attributed to Henry Ford, who reportedly once said, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” As a festival, Faster Horses has attracted a fan base who come once and come back with friends; talk to a few festival goers and you will inevitably hear fan stories that keep coming back year after year, each time with a larger group husbands and wives, dads and sons, brothers, sisters, cousins, roommates and new festival friends. Tyler Welch, 21, of Petersburg was competing in his second Faster Horses, this time with a group of around 30 family and friends. He had tickets for the 2020 festival and kept them during the pandemic and was excited to be back this weekend. “It’s amazing. After being locked up for so long being here with so many people, everyone being together, it’s a good time,” he said. Welch wore a Phoenix Suns basketball jersey and passersby were waving to him or telling him about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Finals. (“Suns in six,” was his standard line.) “I prayed for the festival to come back this year, and now that it’s here it’s just super fun,” he said. Ken Rieger and his brother, Dave, arrived at the festival Thursday at 9 a.m. when the campgrounds opened, and spent seven hours setting up their campsite, a Caribbean-themed Tiki bar that features a bridge that extends over two moats. (They won the competition for the best campsite at the festival in 2016.) Ken was there with 25 friends, a group that has grown steadily since the two brothers came to the festival alone seven years ago. “It’s so exciting to be back here, because it’s like a family reunion,” says Ken, 51, of Pinckney. “A lot of these friends, we only see them here, so it’s great to be able to see them again.” Their Tiki bar is open from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., so the Reigers had a big weekend ahead of them. But they’ve been waiting for it for a long time, so they’re ready. So good, so good, so good. [email protected] @grahamorama

