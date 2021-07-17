7 hot Bollywood actresses with dimple smiles

Here is a list of nine Bollywood actresses who have gorgeous dimpled smiles; looked.

Nothing lights up a sad world with a beautiful bright smile, and our Bollywood divas know how to light up the world of their fans by flaunting their bright smiles. Here we bring you seven stunning Bollywood actresses who have gorgeous dimple smiles.

Deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is the queen of Bollywood dimples. She has beautiful dimples on both cheeks.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a nice dimple on her left cheek. She looks super cute when she smiles.

Preity Zinta

Zinta is super famous for having those pretty dimples. Her fans love her smile and often appreciate her dimples.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is one of the amazing actresses in the industry. She has a bright smile and steals the hearts of fans with her dimples.

Gul Panag

Although Gul is currently inactive in the industry, she has made millions of hearts beat faster with her stunning smile and dimples.

Prachi Desai

Desai has become a current crush on many, according to reports. Fans love her for her straightforward personality and ultra-cute smile with those deep dimples.

Sushmita Sen

Beauty queen and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is the epitome of grace and elegance. Her smile is the best feature of her face. She often makes her fans’ day by posting pictures of dimple smiles and selfies on her Instagram.