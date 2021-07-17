Actor Darshan accused of assaulting Mysuru hotel server: twists and turns in the case





Indrajit Lankesh complained that the incident was also covered up by the police. The CCTV footage was removed and the server received Rs 50,000 as payment.

Days after Sandalwood actor Darshan was caught again in the midst of controversy, the argument over him allegedly assaulting a waiter in Mysuru has seen many twists and turns. It all started with director Indrajit Lankesh alleging that the Kannada actor and his friends attacked a waiter at a hotel in Mysuru, causing serious eye injuries. The incident, according to Indrajit, took place four months ago. Lankesh filed an appeal letter with Karnataka Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, July 14, requesting an investigation into the matter. According to the complaint, Indrajit Lankesh claimed that the attacked server had received 50,000 rupees as a settlement to prevent the problem from escalating. He alleged that the hotel’s CCTV footage was removed to prove the incident. About four months ago, Darshan and his friends Rakesh and Harsha Melanta hit a Dalit vendor at the Sandesh Prince Hotel following a major fight. I have the evidence on which I asked the Home Secretary to take action, he said, addressing the media. Additionally, Lankesh said police also ignored the incident when it happened. Later, addressing a press conference, Indrajit said: “I cannot be a silent spectator of what celebrities do. The common man suffers. Darshan then replied that this incident had been falsely narrated to trick him. In a media address, Darshan responded to the allegation and said that it is true that a small scuffle took place in the hotel but that it is exaggerated by other hidden motives. I may have raised my voice to the waiter asking why the order is delayed. Indrajit raised such a question, but there is no evidence. Let’s see what he does and what ultimately emerges from the investigation, he said. He suggested that these false statements are linked to the ongoing fraud case. Invisible hands are at work here, he said. In a later twist, the hotel owner denied the incident. Sandesh, son of Sandesh Nagaraj, the general manager of the hotel said that Darshan got angry with the waiter, but did not hit him. “It is true that Darshan was having a poolside party before our hotel was locked. He did not assault our server but yelled at him for the delay in service. I appeased both parties and I did. asked Darshan to retire to his room because he was high I apologized to the waiter for Darshan’s behavior, Sandesh said, according to The Week. However, soon an audio went viral in which Sandesh could have been heard telling Indrajit over the phone that Darshan and his friends had created a ruckus. “I had been to the hotel myself and berated the gang for assaulting the waiter,” Sandesh said, according to Hans India. Meanwhile, media reported that the waiter named Gangadhar who appeared before a team led by ACP Shashidhar on Friday, July 16, denied being assaulted. This incident accusing Darshan and his friends comes days after the actor requested a probe in a fraud case of Rs 25 crore concerning him. He had filed a complaint that his documents had been forged to obtain a loan. A woman and two men have been convicted of cheating and extortion, following an ongoing investigation.

