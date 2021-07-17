Killer nicknamed Hollywood Ripper Sentenced to Death for Double Murder | US News

A man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper has been sentenced to death for the home invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third in a long-delayed case dating back 20 years.

Family members of the victims cried when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler sentenced 45-year-old Michael Thomas Gargiulo on Friday.

Wherever Mr. Gargiulo went, death and destruction followed him, Fidler said during the all-day hearing.

The Gargiulos case received special attention as one of its victims was about to have a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial in 2019.

The conviction, delayed by procedural issues and the pandemic, came nearly two years after a jury convicted Gargiulo and recommended his execution.

Gargiulo was convicted of murdering Ashley Ellerin, a 22-year-old fashion design student, at her Hollywood home in 2001 as she prepared to date Kutcher. At the trial, Kutcher said he was late to pick up Ellerin, who did not answer his door.

He looked inside to see stains of blood that he thought were spilled wine. Prosecutors used it in their pleadings, suggesting that Ellerin was killed by another man jealous of Kutcher.

Ellerin was found with 47 stab wounds.

Her father, Michael Ellerin, who had visited his northern California daughter hours before she was killed, was one of many relatives of the victims who spoke at the hearing about their suffering as they had been waiting for justice for years.

He said he was tempted to emulate his wife Cynthias, the dismal cry and primary lamentation after finding out Ashley had been murdered.

It marked the start of an altered, diminished and heartbreaking life, he said.

Gargiulo was also convicted of the murder of Maria Bruno, 32, a mother of four, at her home in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, in 2005.

Additionally, he was convicted of the 2008 attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, who fought him in her Santa Monica apartment, causing him to flee and leave a trail of blood which also led to his arrests. possible for the other two murders. Murphy was the key witness in the trial.

To this day, spending the night alone creates a world of fear in me, Murphy said in court before the sentencing.

She cried as she spoke of meeting the families of the two women who did not survive their attacks.

How is it fair that the actions of one person can destroy the lives of so many people? she said.

Gargiulo, a former air conditioner and heater repairman, bouncer, and aspiring actor, was dubbed the Hollywood Ripper, but was also known as The Boy Next Door Killer by prosecutors because he lived near the victims he tracked down and then attacked in their homes.

He spoke before his conviction, angrily complaining that his lawyers had prevented him from speaking up for him.

I’m going on death row right and wrong, said Gargiulo, who appeared in court in orange jail gear and a face mask and showed no visible reaction to his conviction.

I wanted to testify and my fundamental choice was blocked.

Gargiulo was unlikely to be put to death anytime soon. California has not executed anyone since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom has suspended executions while he is in office. But the courts assume that executions may one day resume.

Gargiulo was to be extradited to his hometown of Illinois for the murder of Tricia Pacaccio in 1993.

Prosecutors in his California trial were allowed to present ample evidence of this case as they sought to draw a pattern and present Gargiulo as a serial killer.