Entertainment
Killer nicknamed Hollywood Ripper Sentenced to Death for Double Murder | US News
A man dubbed the Hollywood Ripper has been sentenced to death for the home invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third in a long-delayed case dating back 20 years.
Family members of the victims cried when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler sentenced 45-year-old Michael Thomas Gargiulo on Friday.
Wherever Mr. Gargiulo went, death and destruction followed him, Fidler said during the all-day hearing.
The Gargiulos case received special attention as one of its victims was about to have a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial in 2019.
The conviction, delayed by procedural issues and the pandemic, came nearly two years after a jury convicted Gargiulo and recommended his execution.
Gargiulo was convicted of murdering Ashley Ellerin, a 22-year-old fashion design student, at her Hollywood home in 2001 as she prepared to date Kutcher. At the trial, Kutcher said he was late to pick up Ellerin, who did not answer his door.
He looked inside to see stains of blood that he thought were spilled wine. Prosecutors used it in their pleadings, suggesting that Ellerin was killed by another man jealous of Kutcher.
Ellerin was found with 47 stab wounds.
Her father, Michael Ellerin, who had visited his northern California daughter hours before she was killed, was one of many relatives of the victims who spoke at the hearing about their suffering as they had been waiting for justice for years.
He said he was tempted to emulate his wife Cynthias, the dismal cry and primary lamentation after finding out Ashley had been murdered.
It marked the start of an altered, diminished and heartbreaking life, he said.
Gargiulo was also convicted of the murder of Maria Bruno, 32, a mother of four, at her home in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, in 2005.
Additionally, he was convicted of the 2008 attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, who fought him in her Santa Monica apartment, causing him to flee and leave a trail of blood which also led to his arrests. possible for the other two murders. Murphy was the key witness in the trial.
To this day, spending the night alone creates a world of fear in me, Murphy said in court before the sentencing.
She cried as she spoke of meeting the families of the two women who did not survive their attacks.
How is it fair that the actions of one person can destroy the lives of so many people? she said.
Gargiulo, a former air conditioner and heater repairman, bouncer, and aspiring actor, was dubbed the Hollywood Ripper, but was also known as The Boy Next Door Killer by prosecutors because he lived near the victims he tracked down and then attacked in their homes.
He spoke before his conviction, angrily complaining that his lawyers had prevented him from speaking up for him.
I’m going on death row right and wrong, said Gargiulo, who appeared in court in orange jail gear and a face mask and showed no visible reaction to his conviction.
I wanted to testify and my fundamental choice was blocked.
Gargiulo was unlikely to be put to death anytime soon. California has not executed anyone since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom has suspended executions while he is in office. But the courts assume that executions may one day resume.
Gargiulo was to be extradited to his hometown of Illinois for the murder of Tricia Pacaccio in 1993.
Prosecutors in his California trial were allowed to present ample evidence of this case as they sought to draw a pattern and present Gargiulo as a serial killer.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/17/killer-dubbed-the-hollywood-ripper-sentenced-to-death-for-double
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]