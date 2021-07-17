City Commissioners Support Hollywood Overhead Door Co.’s Zoning Change





A unanimous vote supported a zoning change of the former Hollywood Overhead Door Co. property along the White Rock Trail. The approval by the Municipal Plan Commission serves as a recommendation to Dallas City Council to change the zoning of the land for a planned development district. Land use planning and zoning consultants Baldwin Associates submitted the request and work with Capital of Stillwater to develop the 8-acre lot into 34 single-family homes, as previously indicated by theLawyer. This zoning request received much of its support on the basis that it would reduce building permits on the land in anticipation of what might come next. Hollywood Overhead Door Co. Any type of warehouse use is currently permitted in the field. “We are frequently asked to look at this type of project and it is not a binary response to iciconstruction, [or] no construction something is going to happen on this site and i think when [we were] looked at the possibilities of what might happen there right, it’s a much better solution, ”commission chairman Tony Shidid said at a July 15 meeting. Discussions about traffic were also focused on the future, noting that a single-family development would have about a third of the traffic impact that typically comes with manufacturing uses. Smaller vehicles would also access the roads. City staff also said they support infill development projects that create a city alternative to the suburbs. The developers have been urged to invest in the cost of a traffic light upgrade at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and White Rock Trail as part of city staff reviews. A part must be paid to the city before the issuance of building permits for new construction. During the meeting, a neighbor of the property requested that additional habitat protections be included in the development plan. City staff have indicated that the first step in introducing these types of changes would be to move away from the current zoning, which allows for more severe treatment of the property. The control of construction materials was also discussed: since the law passed in 2019, the city can only control construction materials used on historic sites. Additional details on the property plans were shared during the meeting. The developers plan to include a 15-foot landscaped buffer zone along the White Rock Trail and 5,200 square feet of open space for a dog park. The developers also expect that within two years of obtaining the permits, the land can be fully constructed and sold.

