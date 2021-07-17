When Bollywood Met Sport: Actors Who Played Athletes





Bollywood and sport go back a long way. Given the public’s love for sports, Bollywood filmmakers have consistently released films where stars and superstars play athletes on screen. Farhan Akhtars Toofaan is the latest addition to the list. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, is Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s second collaboration after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was a sports biopic on the late athlete, Milkha Singh. Here are a few other times Bollywood actors have played sports:

Shah Rukh Khan – Chak De India Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Kabir Khan hockey coach in Chak De India. His character has become so iconic that people still find him relevant today. Aamir Khan – Lagaan, Dangal Aamir Khan was one of the first actors to explore onscreen cricket in Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowarikers Lagaan. Most recently he worked in Dangal, which was a wrestling film. He played wrestling trainer Mahavir Phogat in the inspired story of the true Phogat sisters. Salman Khan – Sultan While Aamir Khan was preparing for Dangal, Salman was working on Sultan. Both films had wrestling at heart with other storylines (family in Dangal, love life in Sultan) running in parallel. Ranbir Kapoor – Biopic Sourav Ganguly More recently, Ranbir Kapoor was finalized for the biopic of cricketer Sourav Gangulys. The former Indian captain recently nodded to shoot his biopic. Ranveer Singh – 83 Ranveer Singh brings back fond memories of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory to Kabir Khans 83. The actor plays the role of Kapil Dev in the same. Shahid Kapoor – Jersey Shahid Kapoor is working on the remake of Jersey in Telugu. The Nani star was a sports drama about how a cricketer realizes that age is not a barrier to pursuing his passion. Akshay Kumar – Brothers Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra played the brothers in the film based on the English film Warrior. The film saw them indulge in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), which was nothing new to the Khiladi. Ajay Devgn – Maidaan Ajay Devgn is also playing the role of football coach in the upcoming Maidaan movie. The actor is reprising the role of the real player, the late trainer Syed Abdul Rahim in the film directed by Amit Sharma. Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story The late Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film focused on Dhonis’ journey in cricket and the obstacles he faced in reaching his goal.

