Quentin Tarantino says he helped redefine Sharon Tate’s story – The Hollywood Reporter





Telling Sharon Tate’s story was important to Quentin Tarantino, and that need dated back to his childhood. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was a recent guest on SiriusXM the I ss Hooded Show where he explained why the murdered actress needed her story told in her 2019 film Once upon a time in hollywood and his recent novelization of the Sony film. Tarantino told Cage he knew who Tate was before his name made headlines around the world after she and several others were murdered by members of the Manson family in 1969. He saw Tate for the first time at the age of 5 in the 1968 film. The demolition team, which appears in Once upon a time in hollywood. In Tarantino’s film, Tate is played by Margot Robbie. “I fell in love with her immediately because one: she was really pretty. And she plays a goofy klutz in the movie, so she was really funny, ”Tarantino said. “She brought down the house. I really remembered this screening. All the gags she made really shocked the audience. the pulp Fiction The director said it wouldn’t be until 1970 that he would hear his name on the news again after members of the Manson family suspected of murdering Tate and the others were apprehended. Tarantino explained that he wanted to tell her story because she seemed such a wonderful person from everything he had read about her over the years. But, for the most part, she was best known for being a murder victim. The actress deserved better, he said. “I think it’s horrible that she was defined by her murder,” Tarantino said. “And one of the things I can say about the film that I’m absolutely proud of, because of the film, I don’t think that’s necessarily the case anymore. I don’t think she is defined by her victim status. “I think people were very intrigued by Margot Robbie’s performance,” he continued. “I think they looked [the actual Tate] up. Get a feel for her in the movie, if you watch these [Manson history] special, they’re really heartbreaking because it means something to you right now, as opposed to just a statistic. Watch the interview segment below.

