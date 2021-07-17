These 5 sexist Bollywood fathers made us become WTF





Sexist Bollywood Fathers: The film industry has given us enough movies that prove the importance of a father’s role in a daughter’s life. Movies like Thappad, Piku, Gunjan Saxenaare among those who portray a heartwarming relationship between a father and a daughter. But at the same time, Bollywood has shown us a grim picture of fatherhood through regressive characters. Here are the most annoying fathers in Bollywood. Here are the 5 most sexist fathers in Bollywood 1. Rahul (Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai) Rahul and Anjali are best friends in college. But he never falls in love with her because she is “not like other girls”. When they meet after years with the help of her 8-year-old daughter, she is ready to marry Aman. But now she’s ditched her “tomboy” appearance and is quite “Damian”. It is her transformation that makes him fall in love with her and they unite on her wedding day with Aman. If that doesn’t make Rahul a sexist father, I don’t know what will. 2. Baldev (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) DDLJstay with us after all these years, but we never realized how it took an entire movie for Simran’s dad to realize he has to let his daughter choose her own mate. Baldev initially wants Simran to marry Kuljeet because of a promise he made to his friend Ajit 20 years ago. Point to note, Simran and Kuljeet haven’t even met but it is more important for Baldev to keep his “promise” than to see his daughter happy. His sexism doesn’t stop there. He is initially reluctant to send Simran on a trip with his friends and upon learning that she is in love with Raj, decides to move to India. Until the end, he prevents her from uniting with Raj. Is it fair to ignore his abuse of his daughter just because he finally let go of her with “Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi“? 3. Shyam Sundar Shukla (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana) Aarti is a bright student with aspirations. She has no plans to become a housewife, but her father Shyam Sundar Shukla is only worried about her marriage. He doesn’t listen to her when she takes refuge to get married early. Due to the conservative family from which she comes, she has no choice but to flee her wedding ceremony when she learns that she has passed the PCS exam. If her father had listened to her sooner, she wouldn’t have had to take the plunge. 4. VK Sehgal (bewakoofiyan) VK Sehgal is proud of Mayera’s success but wants a son-in-law who is “well settled” and earns more than his daughter. He rejects Mohit simply because he is not as well off financially as Mayera. Things get worse when he loses his job. bewakoofiyanis a movie that shows that no matter how independent and successful women are, dark-haired parents will continue to seek out “established” married couples with good bank balances to them. Why can society not view women as individuals capable of managing their own expenses? 5. Ambarnath (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) Ambarnath forces his eldest son Aloknath to marry Urmila, the girl he is not in love with. Although she is intelligent and more professionally trained than Alok, she is not allowed to work. He also asks his younger son Badrinath to find Vaidehi (her fiancé who fled her marriage to pursue her career) so that she can be “punished”. Crossing all limits of discrimination, he organized a prayer ceremony for pregnant Urmila so that she could give birth to a son. When are we going to get rid of these sexist Bollywood fathers?

