Faraz Arif Ansari Remembers Being Humraaz With The Late Actor Surekha Sikri | Bollywood





Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari (who uses the pronouns them and them) is devastated by the news of the death of veteran actor Surekha Sikri on Friday morning. The duo had collaborated on the Ansaris web series, Dulha wanted, which they had written and directed in 2017. It was during the filming that the two got to know each other very well. She played the grandfather on the show and she was unlike any grandmother, who played mafia songs and talked about polygamy. I have never had a grandmother in my life, I lost her very early on at the age of 10. I wanted to recreate this moment for myself and also live it in real life. Surekha ji was my first choice and luckily she accepted. I had the honor of working with her for a long time and forged a deep friendship, they remember. The filmmaker goes on to say that the two shared a common love for ittar. In fact, she loved the one he was wearing so much that she said she would take it from him, and that’s how their bond grew stronger. It was not a director-actor relationship, she called me her humraaz (confidante). I brought him ittar from all parts of the world that I visited after that. Even if they didn’t have it, I would go get it somehow. I went to see her when she was bedridden, before Pure Qorma. I told him, you have to rest and not be stubborn to come and shoot for me. She said: No, it’s your movie, I need to be there. Main wheelchair by aaungi, says Ansari. Eventually, even after all the formalities were completed, Sikri failed to shoot and the director had to completely change the script because he didn’t want another actor to replace her. I wrote the role with her in mind. I didn’t think anyone else was able to do it. I released the character, they say. The last time Ansari met the late actor, they recall, his body had given up but his soul was fighting. We just held hands and sat down, and I gave him these bottles of ittar. While I was leaving. she said abke bichhde toh shayad khwabon mein milen, Ansari breaks down.

