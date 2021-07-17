The importance of infrastructure to Inglewood – Daily Breeze

The city of Inglewood is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Despite a history of underinvestment, over the past decade we have transformed Inglewood into an economic powerhouse: Inglewood is now a premier destination for new businesses, housing development and entertainment.

While this gives an unprecedented boost to our local economy, it will put the infrastructure of our regions to the test. After years of planning, we are ready, once again, to seize the opportunity. But we cannot do it alone.

We have several infrastructure projects that are ready to go, but we need federal support to make these necessary investments for our future. That is why I am calling on Congress to support President Bidens’ infrastructure plans. The benefits to LA County cannot be overstated.

For years, we have worked successfully to attract investment to this previously neglected LA County town. As a result, our future is bright: In the years to come, Inglewood will host Super Bowl LVI, WrestleMania 3, and the NCAA College Championship Bowl Game. The newly constructed SoFi Stadium is on the shortlist to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And in 2028, we will be welcoming visitors from all over the world for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics, in the city of champions resurrected.

These major events and developments will continue to attract revenue not only for Inglewood, but for all of LA County. Soon people from all over the world will be coming here. We must respond to this growth by investing in infrastructure.

We’ve seen what happens when cities grow quickly and infrastructure doesn’t keep up. The result is predictable: traffic jams, smog and crumbling roads. Residents shoulder these burdens. We need to plan ahead and make those investments now.

The bipartisan infrastructure framework, a critical step in President Bidens’ build back better effort, couldn’t have come at a better time for LA County. The framework will make historic investments that will repair and transform our country’s infrastructure and expand our transportation systems. The framework invests in communities, initiating a transition to a greener economy while creating thousands of new jobs.

As a member of the LA Metro board of directors, I have long been a strong supporter of sustainable transportation systems. Within this framework, we can finally make the kinds of investments necessary to achieve our sustainability goals. And I’m proud to say that Inglewood is well positioned to benefit from these investments.

The Inglewood Transit Connector (ITC) is an integral part of our city’s infrastructure plan and could benefit greatly from a federal investment. The ITC project will provide a direct transit connection to major employment, housing and entertainment centers in the town of Inglewoods. ITC will connect the Metro Crenshaw / LAX line directly to major destinations in Inglewoods.

The ITC project will reduce traffic, improve air quality and increase the quality of life for residents of the region. This project is ambitious and that is exactly what we need. The CII is a prime example of the type of investment opportunity that can benefit from federal dollars. Not only will this expand transportation options, but it will create well-paying jobs.

Investing in infrastructure is investing in our future. It is about giving concrete opportunities to people who have not had any historically. Our city is poised to help reinvigorate the economy, and with the two-party infrastructure framework, we can fully realize our potential. Congress must heed President Bidens’ call to immediately pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill so that we can build for the future and build back better.

James T. Butts is Mayor of Inglewood and a member of the LA Metro Board of Directors.