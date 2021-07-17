Why have Sonam, Sonu Walia, Antara Mali, Kim Sharma, Kajal Kiran, Farha disappeared? | Hindi movie news

Bollywood is never an easy going place, in fact many say it is not a place for the faint of heart at least. Actors come and go in the air in no time at all – some disappearances are circumstantial, others self-imposed. What bites is the fact that the industry has been tough, mostly on actresses. What else can we say when there is no age limit for our heroes but our heroines have to stop dead once they are 35 (it was 32, there is not so long time). Is this the reason why Sonam (from ‘Vijay’ 1988 and ‘Vishwatma’, 1992), Sonu Walia, Kim Sharma, Kajal Kirron and many others disappeared from the scene without kissing goodbye, to such an extent that we hear nothing about them; literally nothing?

For our #BigStory this weekend, we are focusing here on the Missing Girls of Bollywood. Let’s try to unravel the mystery of their act of disappearance. Where did they go and why?

Let’s start with Rameshwari who was last seen in a flashing and failed cameo in Tell Me O Kkhuda. What if we didn’t mention her at the start of this sad story? What a simple yet extremely talented actress she is. It would be an insult to her if we were to list her work and tell Rameshwari of this or that cinematic fame according to the current writing style. Rameshwari, when contacted by ETimes, said bluntly, why call me “Missing”? You can say ‘Gone’. I don’t mind. “Missing or gone, but why? Explained Rameshwari.” Well, I made a conscious decision not to make soap operas that I was inundated with, after my run in the movies. Regressive stuff was extracted from us, with long hours of work, and therefore no respect. ”



Let’s move on to Sonu Walia, who set the screens on fire in his yellow swimsuit act with Kabir Bedi in Rakesh Roshan’s “Khoon Bhari Maang”, seconds after we settled into our seats after the interval. “I think my height was against me. At that time, I was the greatest actress in the world. The filmmakers who threw salable heroes didn’t want a great heroine in front of them,” Sonu joked. on the phone.

When contacted, Sonam’s ex-husband Rajiv Rai told us, “Look, Sonam hasn’t disappeared. We got married when she was 18. We separated in 2006 and she remarried to move to Ooty. It’s just that she wasn’t very interested in playing. But if she gets a plum role today, I think she’ll respond. the main Bollywood photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, is in contact with Sonam. She’s around. The rest of the actresses, I think, prioritized what was important to them and moved on. Apparently, this makes them happier and allows them to enjoy their personal space.

On the other hand, yes, there is a herd of heroines from the past who have changed numbers and no one has them, not even people who were once closely related to them. But was it out of irritation that they distanced themselves? Maybe yes maybe no.

A senior director, who made an acclaimed film with actress Tulip Joshi, says, I don’t know where she is. I can give you his number, however. When ETimes called Tulip and her boyfriend, Captain Vinod Nair, neither was called. An operator rang out the two 10-digit numbers, “Yeh number bandh hai (The dialed number is off).” Hearing this, the director expressed his helplessness.

Kim sharma kahan chhup gayi thi (where had she gone) until her romance with Indian tennis champion Leander Paes hit the spotlight on Instagram? Yours truly met her in 2019 at a party she entered comfortably with Harshvardhan Rane. She had separated from her husband and did not want to talk about him. She was in a passionate affair with Rane but didn’t want to talk only about him. She agreed to an interview with the two in the same setting, on the condition that we ask a sufficient number of questions about JP Dutta’s Paltan which contained Rane. But you didn’t need a hawk’s eyes to see that she looked noticeably hurt that she had been written off pretty quickly in City B, with her counterparts Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty getting more work and jobs. blanket. “I am now doing a 9 to 5 job,” she told me. But time, as they say, hurts; COVID has occurred and the joint interview did not take place.

Kajal Kiran, who made hearts beat faster with his first vehicle ‘Hum Kise Kum Nahin’ against Rishi Kapoor, left for the Netherlands after 13 years of cinema. Suddenly, one day, she got married but did not reveal the identity of her partner. And before you could blink, she had moved to the Netherlands. Since her retirement, uh, her disappearance, she hasn’t been seen in public or on social media. It has been reported that she has two children. Ask Danny Denzongpa, who worked with her on “Humse Hai Zamana,” about her, and he replies, “Sorry, I’m not in contact with Kajal. I hope she is doing well!

A former heroine (name withheld on request) said: “The girls who went missing – A, B or C – did it for a reason. I think it’s a question of whether or not the media want to talk to them. It’s not that they want to cover themselves with a privacy blanket for 365 days. Are the paparazzi chasing Kimi Katkar, Sonam, Tulip Joshi, et al? No, they don’t. But will they pursue an actress who has only made one? movie but she is the mother of a young hero or a heroine, who is hot and happening today? Yes they will. They will even sue a non-actress who is the mother of a young girl who aims to join Bollywood but still hasn’t signed a single movie. They know exactly where each actress – present and past – stays and where she is. goes out during the days but their favorite list does not contain their names. And beware, these “disappeared” girls do not pay some freelance photographers who run their social networks to make them the topic of conversation at least once a week, or even twice this . Why not contact Meenakshi Seshadri instead of calling her “missing” and seeing the rippling numbers generated on the Internet? ”

True that! Antara Mali, frequently chosen in Ram Gopal Varma’s films at one point, is ignored even though she is quite active on her Instagram account. What if she went out with her daughter? What if her brother gets married?

Honestly to our profession, for those who arrived late, we at ETimes contacted Meenakshi Seshadri last week and spoke to him at length. About coming out of obscurity and making a comeback in the movies, she had said: During the 80s and 90s, I had my date with the roles of Bollywood heroine. Today, I am a mature and experienced person who is open to experimentation and who tries other avenues of filmmaking and production. The response to the interview was phenomenal.

Mohra and Gupt filmmaker Shabbir Boxwala said the women who have gone into oblivion will have to prepare the scene themselves. This implies that they must take initiatives. He adds, what I mean is that when I asked Rakhee to play Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ mother in Dil Ka Rishta, she was right away. But, I remember asking Sonam for a mother role and she told me that she was ready but only if her on-screen daughter would be played by Alia Bhatt.

Boxwala adds, when a certain heroine is ultra-glamorous in her avatar at the peak, it becomes a bit difficult to cast them into older roles. By that I mean that their whole, the previous image is working against them.

Veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani believes this is indeed the glamor bundle that is quickly and undeservedly fading, thus endorsing Boxwalla in a way. “Girls outnumber boys when it comes to new entrants. There aren’t too many roles. The dropout percentage in the female category is therefore higher. mistake they make in adopting the glam avatar, it’s a choice they make that also often helps them have a pretty good run in their early days, which, at times, is quite envied by their counterparts.

Time, they say, is a healer. But the weather can also be cruel and inflict hard-to-heal wounds. Thus, the “missing girls” are visibly hurt by the superficiality that prevailed around them to plunge them into depths from which they have been erased as “not to be found”. Add Farha, Tabu’s sister, ‘Tum Bin’ daughter Sandali Sinha and Ram Gopal Varma’s camp daughter Nisha Kothari (married and presumably happy). The list is actually longer.

Someone writing mom roles for someone today? The only exceptions being Neena Gupta and Ratna Pathak Shah. This is certainly not a viable trend, and the exceptions are too few. Someone who doesn’t agree?

Finally, RGV (as Ram Gopal Varma is affectionately referred to) declined to respond if he was in contact with Antara and Nisha. Just two names, like so many others, which have just faded from public memory.

