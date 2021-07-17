10 amazing rain songs – Rediff.com movies

As we take advantage of this monsoon rains, it’s time to improve it with some of the Bollywood melodies.

Subhash K Jha selects his favorite rain songs. List your favorites in the bulletin board below!

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Ajnabee

The combination of Rajesh Khanna and RD Burman is always special. Throw Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar in this romantic rain-drenched number, and you’ll be bound to ask with the singer: Kaisa lagta hai?

Rimjhim Ke Geet Saawan Gaaye, Anjaana

Lata Mangeshkar and Mohd Rafi reunite for the mother of monsoon melodies!

Impregnated with seduction, the singers make the monsoon the witness of their passion.

It’s another matter that Rajendra Kumar and Babita looked as passionate about as two blocks of chopped wood waiting to be transported to a paper mill.

Saawan Ke Jhoole Pade, pain

The composition of RD Burman and the vocals of Lata Mangeshkar; make it one of the most evocative monsoon melodies of all time.

There are three distinct versions of this sublime solo, sung with variations by Lataof.

Phir Se Aiyo Badra Bidesi, Namkeen

Asha Bhosle weaves her magic around the poetry of Gulzar. The tender interpretation moistens your eyes and blurs your vision, as if the clouds have just opened in your eyes.

Shabana Azmi was shown virtually waltzing through the clouds in this song.

Rimjhim Ke Taraane Leke Aayi Barsaat, Kala Bazaar

Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman roam the green vastness to the sound of Coltish cadences of Mohammad Rafi and Geeta Dutt. Just one anomaly: While Dev was lip-syncing, Waheeda was silent.

Geeta Dutt refused to lend his voice to Waheeda Rehman. Why? Only Guru Dutt knows this.

Rimjhim Gire Saawan Sulag-Sulag Jaaye Mann, Manzil

Basu Chatterjee was a good storyteller, but he has no sense of music per se.

Who in his right mind would push the classic melodies of Lata Mangeshkar-Salil Chowdhary Rajnandha Phool Tumhare and Na Jaane Kyun Hota Hai Yun Zindagi Ke Saath as part of the background partition?

The song of the rain in Basugiven‘s Manzil suffered better.

A version of Kishore Kumar’s number was lip-synced by Amitabh Bachchan at a wedding. But the female version of Lataof passed in the background as Mr. B and Moushumi Chatterjee soaked up the Bombay monsoon.

Jhir Jhir Barse Sawani Ankhiyan, aashirwad

Roomof excelled in Gulzar’s beautiful words about a woman waiting in the rain for her beloved to come home.

Composer Vasant Desai composed another famous rain song called Bole Re Papihara in the same director Hrishikesh Mukherjee Guddi, based on the same raga. But Jhir Jhir is far superior.

Oh Ghata Saawari Thodi Thodi Bawari, Abhinetri

One of Lata’s most accomplished songs, the number catches all the chills as the singer soaks up the pleasures of the first monsoon.

Hema Malini looks divine in numbers. The visual quality of the Rains has never been so etched in any other movie song.

Pani Re Pani Tera Rang Kaisa, Short

Rains usually signal romance in movie songs. Not this one.

Written by Varma Mallick, this song takes a philosophical view of the rains: Waise toh har rang mein tera jalwa rang dikhaye jab tu phire ummeedon by tera rang smajh na aaye.

Allah Megh De Paani De, Guide

While most of the rain songs are about the pleasure of the rains, this one is about the rain gods coming down to earth. A powerful evocation of the nourishing powers of Nature composed and sung by this nomadic bard of the world of music, Sachin Dev Burman.