Liam Gallagher reschedules NHS concert in August | Entertainment





Liam Gallaghers’ free show for NHS workers has been postponed until August 17. The former Oasis rocker initially announced he would host a free concert for healthcare workers at the O2 Arena in London on October 29, in thanks to NHS staff who risked their lives to help people at the amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the pandemic meant the show had to be pushed back to May this year, before it was postponed again. And now it has been confirmed that the new concert date will be Tuesday August 17th. Liam posted the news in a photo on Instagram, where he also wrote: o we have the rescheduled NHS concert at 02 with the mighty Primal Scream cmon you know LG x (sic) The venue remains the same and all ticket holders will be able to use their original ticket for the rescheduled show, where Liam will be joined by Primal Scream and Black Honey. When the ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker announced the show, he wrote on social media: “It is an honor to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and caregivers at TheO2 in London on October 29. They do an amazing job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x (sic) “ NHS staff were able to collect a maximum of two tickets – one for themselves and one for a guest – on April 15 last year, and tickets were only available for “NHS staff and staff NHS contract workers working in NHS hospitals in the United States “. The free show comes after Liam previously claimed he wanted to reform Oasis alongside his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher for a charity concert to benefit the NHS once the pandemic is over. In March 2020, he tweeted: “Seriously listen, a lot of people think I’m a **** and I’m a handsome **** but once that is put to bed we have to get the oasis back. for a 1 of the concert rite for charity go Christmas we can then go back to our incredible solo careers go you know LG x (sic) “

