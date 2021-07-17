Kriti Sanons weight problem of gaining 15kgs for her Bollywood film Mimi







Kriti Sanon in ‘Mimi’

Image Credit: Maddock Films

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to have had to undergo a weight transformation to play the role of a pregnant woman in her upcoming film Mimi. However, Sanon said putting on 15kg to play a surrogate in the upcoming comedy film is a tough task for the actress who calls herself naturally thin. Being blessed with an excellent metabolism, I was always able to eat what I wanted. As a result, it was not easy for me to gain pounds. Whether it’s devouring the fattest breakfast possible or gorging on the sweetest sweets, I’ve had to binge on a lot more food than usual, Sanon told IANS about his journey to to gain weight. Kriti Sanon in ‘Mimi’

Image Credit: Maddock Films

But even that was not easy for her. Speaking to Times Now News, Sanon said: I am someone who has never been on a diet. I eat everything from pizza to butter chicken. So everyone was stressed out about how I might gain weight. Even I was stressed out about how I’m going to do it. I really needed to increase my appetite, I had to eat more than usual. All you are asked not to have was essentially what I had constantly. And finally, when we saw the 15 kg on the screen, it really made the difference. Sanon also revealed that she was prohibited from training during this weight gain and was forced to snack every two hours. Mimi, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, is the story of a girl from a small town who agrees to be a surrogate for a couple in exchange for money for be told later that she no longer wants the baby. . The film premieres July 30 on Netflix. Kangana Ranaut in “Thalaivi”

Image Credit: Provided

Sanon isn’t the first celebrity who has had to increase her weight for a role. Kangana Ranaut packed over 20kgs as if to play the role of politician Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. She then gave up everything to prepare for Dhaakad. Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Image Credit: Provided

Aamir Khan put in 27kgs for his film Dangal where he played an elderly wrestler, while Bhumi Pednekar gained 30kgs for Dum Laga Ke Haisha :. The discovery of Yash Raj Films had to play an overweight bride struggling to win the affection of her new, disgruntled husband (Ayushmann Khurrana). At the time, she was 25 years old and her scale dropped from 66 kg to 86 kg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/kriti-sanons-weighty-issue-of-gaining-15kgs-for-her-bollywood-film-mimi-1.80718984 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos