Is India Stifling Bollywood Soft Power When It Needs It Most?

India needs its soft power the most at a time like now when the world is in transition. But none of the hustle and bustle that makes this soft power happen is possible when you have everything on the end of a tight leash.

The possibility of double censorship, police and legal action for the intrigues, the characters portrayed in the films, the straitjacket, outright intimidation and harangue of those the government thinks they are not supposed to be. agreement with her, will stifle this precious Indian asset.

Certainly, this government must want to take advantage of soft power at a difficult time for itself. The personal goal of destroying a vital source of our gentle power at a time like this is mystifying.

Actor Raj Kapoor rocked to a memorable song in 1955

Mera joota hai Japani,

Yeh Patloon Englistani,

Sar by lal topi Roosi,

Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani,

(my shoes are from Japan, my English pants, the cap I’m wearing is red (Russian) but my heart is Hindustani).

It was a smash hit and the best expression of the proud Indian at ease in the world. It would be a shame for India to shoot the Hindustani in the foot.

(Seema Chishti is a Delhi-based writer and journalist. During her decades-long career, she has been associated with organizations like BBC and Indian express. She tweet appear. This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed above are those of the authors. The Straight neither approves nor is responsible for it.)