Entertainment
Is India Stifling Bollywood Soft Power When It Needs It Most?
India needs its soft power the most at a time like now when the world is in transition. But none of the hustle and bustle that makes this soft power happen is possible when you have everything on the end of a tight leash.
The possibility of double censorship, police and legal action for the intrigues, the characters portrayed in the films, the straitjacket, outright intimidation and harangue of those the government thinks they are not supposed to be. agreement with her, will stifle this precious Indian asset.
Certainly, this government must want to take advantage of soft power at a difficult time for itself. The personal goal of destroying a vital source of our gentle power at a time like this is mystifying.
Actor Raj Kapoor rocked to a memorable song in 1955
Mera joota hai Japani,
Yeh Patloon Englistani,
Sar by lal topi Roosi,
Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani,
(my shoes are from Japan, my English pants, the cap I’m wearing is red (Russian) but my heart is Hindustani).
It was a smash hit and the best expression of the proud Indian at ease in the world. It would be a shame for India to shoot the Hindustani in the foot.
(Seema Chishti is a Delhi-based writer and journalist. During her decades-long career, she has been associated with organizations like BBC and Indian express. She tweet appear. This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed above are those of the authors. The Straight neither approves nor is responsible for it.)
Sources
2/ https://www.thequint.com/voices/opinion/is-india-smothering-bollywood-soft-power-when-it-needs-it-the-most-afghanistan-pakistan-lahore-dilip-kumar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]