Actor Ansumaan Pushkar talks about his career, struggles and future plans: The Tribune India





How did your acting journey begin? I am from Patna. After completing my basic education, I moved to Mumbai to pursue my acting career. Then I realized that I needed to know many aspects of acting and so I joined Nadira Babbar’s Ek Jute theater. I worked hard with them to hone my skills. What type of training have you taken? I am a good observer and have always tried to learn from my surroundings. Outside of world cinema, I learned a lot from industry players. Learning is a continuous process and I continue to enrich my skills. What was your first project? My first big project was Jamtara on Netflix. Before that, Nadira Babbar gave me opportunities in various plays. Other than that, I did small roles for my friends in short films. The OTT space is a boon for actors. What is your opinion ? I won’t say it’s only for actors – it’s for all the creative minds in the industry. OTT opened up a big canvas for actors. And an actor like me, who didn’t fit into the TV or movie format, and didn’t have the right exposure, the webseries opened up a whole new arena. What kind of feedback have you received for Grahan? I have had a lot of positive feedback. I guess my performance was well received by the audience. I think this one is special because in the end I am noticed by everyone. Jamtara 2 is in preparation. Tell us something about it … The schedule for the second season would have been full if the second wave of Covid hadn’t hit us. Filming would resume soon and I think the second season would be even better accepted. You have the image of an angry young man. Would you like to break this? In Grahan, I had the opportunity to break that up a bit. As an actor, I don’t want to lose any opportunities. I would like to play all possible roles. Who is this person in your life who has always supported you? One good thing in my life is that I have people who have always supported and encouraged me. But I would like to take two names – my brother Ahsutosh and my sister Amola – they have been a constant support. They trusted me blindly. During confinement, how did you use your free time? I immersed myself in meditation and started reading.

