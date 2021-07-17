Bollywood stars who opted for an arranged marriage





Home

Pictures



Mira and Shahid to Madhuri and Shriram Nene: Bollywood celebrities who have opted for an arranged marriage

Bollywood couples have often been spotted opting for arranged marriages that have lasted a lifetime. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





2954 readings

Bombay

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 3:05 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood celebrity couples who opted for arranged marriages Marriage is a lifelong commitment and different people view the institution of marriage in different ways. As people fall in love and wish they had their own fairy tale someday, many couples have proven that arranged marriages can last forever, too. Although arranged marriage was a practice in the past, some people still choose to choose their life partner based on the wishes of their parents and the elders in their family. Bollywood is often regarded for the evergreen love stories they gave to the world, but in real life many celebrity Bollywood couples have been introduced to their better halves by their supporters and have gone on to marriages. arranged that lasted a lifetime. . Here are the celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry, who arranged to get married and who have lived happily ever after. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Pinky and Rakesh Roshan Pinky and Rakesh Roshan’s marriage was arranged in 1971 by their fathers, who were good friends and believed their children would make the perfect match with each other. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Sunita and Govinda Sunita is believed to be Govinda’s mother’s choice and like a good son, the Bollywood actor married the girl his mother said suited him best in 1987. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor met at a religious gathering that their two families follow and they further urged the two to get to know each other better, in order to marry them in 2015. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

5 / 6 Priyanka and Vivek Oberoi Priyanka and Vivek Oberoi had an arranged marriage in 2010. The actor has often revealed that he feels complete after his wife, Priyanka Alva, entered his life. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shriram Nene Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Nene were married in an arranged marriage in 1999, after which she moved to the United States with him for more than a decade before returning to Mumbai with her husband and sons. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/photos/mira-and-shahid-madhuri-and-shriram-nene-bollywood-celebs-who-opted-arranged-marriage-817093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos