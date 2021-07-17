Fun Fest schedule for Saturday July 17 | Culture & Leisure





SATURDAY JULY 17By STAFF Free Men’s Workout F3 Sponsored by F3 Kingsport 6:30 am-7:30am Warriors Path State Park Duck Island Fun Fest fishing derby Sponsored by Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, TWRA, Bristol Bass Pro Shops 8-10 a.m. Warriors Path State Park Duck Island Kingsport Bird Walk Sponsored by Riverfront Seafood 8 am-9am Fort Patrick Henry Dam Outdoor volleyball tournament Pre-registration required Sponsored by Action Athletics, Kingsport Parks & Recreation 8 am-6pm Eastman Park at Horsecreek 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway Registration fees: 12u and 13u / 14u-45 $ / team; Triple Women – $ 45 / team; Men’s Doubles – $ 30 / team; Coed Doubles- $ 30 / team; Coed Quads and Coed Quads Seniors- $ 60 / team The registration deadline was July 15th Eagles Nest disc golf tournament Registration on site Sponsored by the City of Kingsport 9 am-1pm Signs park Registration at 9 am; $ 3 / player (cash only) Chalk walk Pre-registration required Sponsored by Select Seven Credit Union 9 am-1pm Kingsport Broad Street Town Center $ 10 / individual; $ 35 / family of 4 Touch-A-Truck Sponsored by Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 10 am-2pm Main Street in Kingsport Town Center Busting around the world Sponsored by Eastman, Downtown Kingsport Association 10 am-2pm Kingsport Town Center ReArt at the ReStore Sponsored by Holston Habitat for the Restoration of Humanity 10 am-2pm Holston Habitat for Humanity ReStore 750 East Main St. Artist presentations begin at 10 a.m. and the final bells ring at 2 p.m. Voting ends at noon on July 24. Carousel birthday party Sponsored by Kingsport Carousel, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport 11 am-1pm 350 Clinchfield Street Historic open day in the Netherlands Sponsored by the Netherland Inn Association 12 pm-4pm Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road Healthy Living Fair Sponsored by Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, We Run Events LLC 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Civic Auditorium Country day for youngsters from 8 Pre-registration required Sponsored by Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry, We Run Events LLC 6:58 p.m. J. Fred Johnson Stadium Races by age groups, including Special 8 Pre-registration closed on July 15th; Little 8s $ 10 includes t-shirt, Special 8s at no cost; regular registration: walk until July 17; Little 8s $ 15 with shirt; 8s special free of charge Almost Crazy 3K Run / WalkPre-registration required Sponsored by Eastman Credit Union, We Run Events LLC 7:58 p.m. J. Fred Johnson Stadium Pre-registration closed on July 15 $ 25; regular registration: on foot July 17 $ 30 Crazy 8s 8K Run Sponsored by Ballad Health, The Regional Eye Center, Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, Martin Dentistry, Mycroft Signs, Food City, Culligan Water of Tri-Cities, Dashboard Audio, We Run Events LLC 8:58 p.m. J. Fred Johnson Stadium Pre-registration closed July 15: Crazy 8s 8k $ 30; regular registration: on foot July 17 $ 35 Senior Fest Sponsored by Kingsport Senior Center 6 pm-10pm Senior Center Front Lawn, 1200 E. Center St., Ste. 121, Adult Single Length Softball Tournament Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics 6 pm-10pm Brickyard Park, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive $ 100 per team (double elimination) The required pre-registration deadline was July 14 DAILY EVENTS Fun art show Sponsored By: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art July 11 to August 16, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 9 am-12pm; Sunday 1 pm-4pm; Kingsport Renaissance Center Main Gallery second floor Rediscover the Kingsport Treasure Hunt Sponsored by: City of Kingsport Archives, Friends of Archives, Kingsport Town Center Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at the Fun Fest store or Kingsport Public Library Fun Fest Medallion Hunt Sponsored by: Kubota by Kingsport July 19-July 24 Various locations Wiffle Fun Fest Ball (Pre-registration required) Sponsored By: Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church 1 pm-8pm 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team knockout tournament kicked off July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change. Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters Sponsored by: Appalachian Power July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

