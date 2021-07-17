Entertainment
Fun Fest schedule for Saturday July 17 | Culture & Leisure
SATURDAY JULY 17By STAFF
Free Men’s Workout F3
Sponsored by F3 Kingsport
6:30 am-7:30am
Warriors Path State Park Duck Island
Fun Fest fishing derby
Sponsored by Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, TWRA, Bristol Bass Pro Shops
8-10 a.m.
Warriors Path State Park Duck Island
Kingsport Bird Walk
Sponsored by Riverfront Seafood
8 am-9am
Fort Patrick Henry Dam
Outdoor volleyball tournament
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Action Athletics, Kingsport Parks & Recreation
8 am-6pm
Eastman Park at Horsecreek 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway
Registration fees: 12u and 13u / 14u-45 $ / team; Triple Women – $ 45 / team; Men’s Doubles – $ 30 / team; Coed Doubles- $ 30 / team; Coed Quads and Coed Quads Seniors- $ 60 / team
The registration deadline was July 15th
Eagles Nest disc golf tournament
Registration on site
Sponsored by the City of Kingsport
9 am-1pm
Signs park
Registration at 9 am; $ 3 / player (cash only)
Chalk walk
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Select Seven Credit Union
9 am-1pm
Kingsport Broad Street Town Center
$ 10 / individual; $ 35 / family of 4
Touch-A-Truck
Sponsored by Tri-Cities Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
10 am-2pm
Main Street in Kingsport Town Center
Busting around the world
Sponsored by Eastman, Downtown Kingsport Association
10 am-2pm
Kingsport Town Center
ReArt at the ReStore
Sponsored by Holston Habitat for the Restoration of Humanity
10 am-2pm
Holston Habitat for Humanity ReStore 750 East Main St.
Artist presentations begin at 10 a.m. and the final bells ring at 2 p.m. Voting ends at noon on July 24.
Carousel birthday party
Sponsored by Kingsport Carousel, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport
11 am-1pm
350 Clinchfield Street
Historic open day in the Netherlands
Sponsored by the Netherland Inn Association
12 pm-4pm
Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road
Healthy Living Fair
Sponsored by Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, We Run Events LLC
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Civic Auditorium
Country day for youngsters from 8
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry, We Run Events LLC
6:58 p.m.
J. Fred Johnson Stadium
Races by age groups, including Special 8
Pre-registration closed on July 15th; Little 8s $ 10 includes t-shirt, Special 8s at no cost; regular registration: walk until July 17; Little 8s $ 15 with shirt; 8s special free of charge
Almost Crazy 3K Run / WalkPre-registration required
Sponsored by Eastman Credit Union, We Run Events LLC
7:58 p.m.
J. Fred Johnson Stadium
Pre-registration closed on July 15 $ 25; regular registration: on foot July 17 $ 30
Crazy 8s 8K Run Sponsored by Ballad Health, The Regional Eye Center, Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport, Martin Dentistry, Mycroft Signs, Food City, Culligan Water of Tri-Cities, Dashboard Audio, We Run Events LLC
8:58 p.m.
J. Fred Johnson Stadium
Pre-registration closed July 15: Crazy 8s 8k $ 30; regular registration: on foot July 17 $ 35
Senior Fest Sponsored by Kingsport Senior Center
6 pm-10pm
Senior Center Front Lawn, 1200 E. Center St., Ste. 121,
Adult Single Length Softball Tournament Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics
6 pm-10pm
Brickyard Park, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive
$ 100 per team (double elimination)
The required pre-registration deadline was July 14
DAILY EVENTS
Fun art show Sponsored By: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art
July 11 to August 16, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 9 am-12pm; Sunday 1 pm-4pm;
Kingsport Renaissance Center Main Gallery second floor
Rediscover the Kingsport Treasure Hunt
Sponsored by: City of Kingsport Archives, Friends of Archives, Kingsport Town Center Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at the Fun Fest store or Kingsport Public Library
Fun Fest Medallion Hunt
Sponsored by: Kubota
by Kingsport
July 19-July 24 Various locations
Wiffle Fun Fest Ball (Pre-registration required)
Sponsored By: Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church
1 pm-8pm 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team knockout tournament kicked off July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters
Sponsored by: Appalachian Power
July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnews.net/living/arts-entertainment/fun-fest-schedule-for-saturday-july-17/article_3af2cf76-e65e-11eb-b036-afd5d4319cbf.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]