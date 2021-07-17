A star can be made, but an actor is always born





Playing the role of a makeup artist in the recently released “Ray” anthology, “Bahurupi” (impersonator), Kay Kay Menon beautifully portrays how important the role of a makeup artist is in an actor’s life. Menon says, “The simple formula for making a star is just money. I rely a lot on the fact that I am an actor and that I should play the role of actor. All the effort that Menon normally puts into the role is to play the person. While playing his role as Indrashish Saha, the only thing he did was read director Srijit Mukherji’s interpretation and understand his vision. A photo from the Netflix anthology “Ray” Putting more emphasis on the director’s vision is what Menon does. He believes that all masterpieces are open to interpretation by filmmakers. Speaking of a makeup artist’s contribution to the entertainment industry, he says, “Makeup is something we’re used to as actors and the use of prosthetics is not uncommon. So we are on familiar ground there. The popular definition of makeup artists is that they are there to make you look good. But that’s not the definition that I am. I don’t use makeup to look good. I wear makeup to look like the person I’m playing. Even though I must look ugly or crazy, I have to put on makeup. So the makeup for me becomes a part of the act itself. It is not an external thing. Make-up is a very important tool for playing. Kay Kay Menon really fits into all of her characters. If he had started his career now, probably more justice could have been done for the great craftsman that he is. But man has never failed to seize the opportunities that presented themselves to him. “OTT gave us the opportunity we wanted to get our whole life,” he adds. “All I can say is playing the part, the roles that I play and most of all my craft are enjoyed now, unlike the ‘Thantathan’ kind of stuff (laughs) that used to happen. therefore does not exist on the OTT platform. A photo from the Netflix anthology “Ray” Menon believes that in order to stand out in the entertainment industry, you have to perform well. OTT gave the opportunity to artisans to improve their creative art. When asked if he gets his due from OTT, Menon explained, “Being Kay Kay Menon the star isn’t important to me, but the role I play is what’s important. Here in OTT it’s like cricket, if you score a century or take five wickets, no matter how good or bad you are, you always become a star! “ Menon doesn’t really analyze the fact that he’s having a good time with OTT. He thinks his job is to do the right thing and do his character justice. After starting his career in television and on stage, he has now created a position in the entertainment industry. He concludes by saying: “There have been good times and very bad times. I kind of understand that some of the work I’ve done on TV is sort of getting popular now. “ For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

