Manish Malhotra to make Bollywood directorial debut





Manish Malhotra (Image source: Instagram) New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Celebrity fashion designer and stylist Manish Malhotra is set to add another feather to his cap with his directorial debut. Manish acknowledged the news on Saturday by sharing various posts on his Instagram Stories that confirmed his Bollywood directorial debut. Reports suggest her first film will be under Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions. Congratulating Manish on the new development, several Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudhary and others posted stories on Instagram, which were then re-shared by Manish. Sharing a photo of the designer ace with his late mother Sridevi, Janhvi wrote: “Congratulations @ manishmalhotra05 on this new journey, I can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for movies and music. magic you create with it’s going to be so special. “ Bhumi congratulated him, writing: “Congratulations @ manishmalhotra05 I can’t wait to see the magic you create.” Parineeti congratulated him and wrote: “Congratulations Manish! I wish you all the best in this new journey – from top to bottom! @ Manishmalhotra05.” Neha Dhupia wrote: “Congratulations @ manishmalhotra05 up and up” followed by a heart emoji. Sophie Choudry also praised Manish and wrote: “Now that the news is out, big thumbs up my dear MM for this new chapter! I am thrilled for you and I know you are going to create something magical and memorable. I love you @ manishmalhotra05. “ From designing looks for actors such as Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Generation Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and many more, Manish has told stories through all of his creations since years. His bold but aesthetic approach in ‘Rangeela’ (1995), or simple but sensual in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ (1997) are some examples of his keen sense of fashion. Over the past 30 years he has worked to restructure the role of costumes in Bollywood storytelling, creating iconic ensembles, which continue to stay alive in people’s minds. (ANI)

