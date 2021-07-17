11 Bollywood Actors Who Run Successful Production Houses In The Industry





Bollywood celebrities do a lot of things outside of comedy. Like branding, promotions, and starting their own business, the list goes on. While many celebrities decide to direct their films and some also produce them. However, it takes a lot of responsibility and commitment to do it. So, let’s take a look at some actresses who have taken a head start in opening their own production house. 1.Taapsee Pannu Taapsee recently launched its production house called Outsiders Films. She wanted to create a space for foreigners (people with no connection to Bollywood) to show off their talent. Taapsee also announced the first project of its new production house, called Blurry. Source: Hindustan Times 2. Kangana Ranaut Kangana recently launched her production house Manikarnika Films on May 1, 2021. However, she will not star in the films she produces, as she wants to give chances to new talent. Kangana also announced his first project Tiku marries Sheru, venturing into the digital space. Source: Outlook India 3. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka who is now a world Bollywood star, startedhis production house Purple Pebble Pictures, a film and television studio, started in 2015. Together with his mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, they have produced films in a plethora of languages ​​such as Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi and bhojpuri. Fan, a Marathi comedy-drama produced by her banner won three national awards in 2016. She also produced The sky is pink, which also featured her in a lead role. Source: DNA 4. Anushka Sharma Anushka and her brother KarneshlaunchedClean Slate Films in October 2013. His production house has made a name for itself in films and on many OTT platforms. She truly believes in producing progressive content like Bet, NH10, Phillauri, and some OTT series Patal Lok and Bulbul. Source: The week 5.Deepika Padukone Deepika, without a doubt, has given us many successes like Om Shanti Om, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani. She launched her production house KA Entertainment in 2018, with KA Enterprises LLP, an investment firm headed by Deepika Padukone. It was a plannedmove, like in 2015, in an interview with PTI, she said, i want to venture into production and someday be a producer or executive producer because i feel like i have that kind of personality “. Chhapaak which was a huge success and also played her in a lead role. Source: DNA 6. She is Mirza Dia has launched its production lodgeBorn Free Entertainment in 2011. She has produced films like love breakups zindagi followed by Vidya Balan star Bobby jasoos in 2014. His most recent production, Mind the Malhotras on OTT platforms, performed quite well. Source: Indian express 7.Twinkle Khanna Twinkle, which is also agreat writer, launched his production company Mrs. Funnybones Movies. She is also a co-owner of Hari Om Entertainment with her husband, Akshay Kumar. Their production house also has subsidiaries, Cape of Good Hope Films, Grazing Goat Films and it also includes Mrs. Funnybones Movies. Flicker product Padman under Mrs. Funnybones Movies, which also starred Akshay in a lead role. Source: Villa rose 8. Madhuri Dixit Madhuri, along with her husband Dr Nene, started her production house RnM Moving Pictures in 2011. She collaborated with Priyanka Chopras Purple Pebble Pictures for an international project. Madhuri has also produced a film in Marathi, Bucket List and,August 15thwhich is available on Netflix. Source: Vogue 9.Tisca Chopra Tisca Chopra who is known for her deep acting. It also launched its production house Fursat Films LLP incorporated on February 27, 2020.chutney, a short film, was under her production and was also written by her. Source: India Times 10. Chitrangadha Singh Chitrangadha launched CS Films in 2015. She produced her first filmSoormawith Sony Network Pictures. Source: Bollywood Hungama 11. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa, along with her husband Raj, started her production house Essential Sports and Media Private Limited. She produced the film Dishkiyaaoon. Source: India Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/bollywood-actors-who-run-successful-production-houses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos