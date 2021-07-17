Is Spelling Champ Zaila Avant-garde the coolest teenager in the world? (Yes she is.)

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

In the current news cycle that spins at the menacing speed of a faulty carousel in a Final destination movie, I am seriously concerned that we let one of the biggest stories of the year pass under the radar.

Have we really paid enough attention to National Champion Scripps Spelling Bee Zaila Vanguard, a 14-year-old prodigy for whom winning one of the most prestigious academic competitions in the country can be one of the least interesting things? about her ? Again, a spelling winner whose last name is Avant-garde?

Before spelling murraya correctly, the confetti fell and she became the first black American to win the competition in 93 years, she already held three Guinness World Records … for her juggling and bouncing tricks with balloons. basketball. According to New York Times, these records are for the greatest number of balls dribbled simultaneously (six balls for 30 seconds); most basketball rebounds (307 rebounds in 30 seconds); and the most rebounds juggling in one minute (255 with four basketballs).

Three years ago, before his spelling fame, his basketball tricks were featured in a advertisement alongside Stephen Curry. Watch her show them off in this Living with Kelly and Ryan clip, her shocked expression, I think, the most genuine she’s ever been in her television career. Oh, and during the appearance she wears a WHITNEY HOUSTON T-SHIRT. My heart!!!

She plans to play basketball at Harvard and is seemingly torn between a career at NASA or as an NBA coach, a totally routine conundrum that many of us face when thinking about the future. She can divide five-digit numbers by two-digit numbers in her head. Meanwhile, it was with beaming pride that I remembered earlier today how to put an emphasis on an e to type Cline Dion’s name without having to search for it for the 27th time this year.

Aline’s cinematic era is upon us

What was until then only a tease of greatness to come, an ephemeral balm to soothe our bruised souls, simply the promise of a total spiritual and emotional transformation. whispers in the morning of lovers who sleep well, if you will, is now a glorious and heartbreaking reality. A line, the biopic of Cline Dion that uses her life story and some of her songs but not her name, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

I haven’t seen the movie, although in some ways I’ve witnessed the movie my whole life. It’s like he’s always existed and, now that he really exists, maybe he never should. It’s the power of Cline, Aline, love. Since its beginnings on Croisette, I have made it my mission to consume every word written about it. And, wow, did these folks take the opportunity to make this batshit movie and, channeling Cline’s mind, below, shall we go?

Did you ever think it was weird that it was a movie with all the biographical details about Dion besides his name? This is the tip of the iceberg. (Iceberg. Titanic. Got it?)

The film was written and directed by its star, 57-year-old French actress Valrie Lemercier. These two identifying details are important because, as Caspar Salmon wrote in his review of the film Daily Beast, A line plays like a Will Ferrell movie without the jokes, everything is on the verge of absurdity, but pushed off the cliff by the seriousness with which everything is played. It’s a tone nobody really knows what to think.

Lemerciers’ age is important because, while Dion is 53 now, Lemercier plays her from 4 years old. Writes Vultures Rachel HandlerThe eye and the brain instantly understand that something is fundamentally wrong. We no longer look at the face and body of a child. We look at the face and body of a 57-year-old woman, reduced to the size of a child.

What else can I tell you? Apparently A line is not afraid of the fact that the singer’s romance with her late husband Ren Anglil began when she was 12 and in his thirties, and is played out as nothing less than a storybook romance of fairies and crossed stars?

There is a sequence in which she is lost in her sprawling villa trying to find her way back from the pool. Apparently, this fetishizes his eating habits as well. Of the vulture: We see her dipping a croissant in champagne at breakfast. We see her going to absolute town on a cheeseburger and fries. She poetically talks about her love for chocolate to a doctor who tells her she can’t take it anymore.

In other words, the Oscar of A line when?

When will Emily in Paris stop terrorizing me

What is it about Emilie in Paris? Look, I have nothing against Paris. Never been! I would like to go there one day! I’ve heard that the French are rude but they eat a lot of bread and wine and that’s kind of my vibe.

I’m not particularly anti-Emilys either, although that was the name of the barista who spilled me a latte once at Starbucks and I used to intern with someone who hugged me. just his lips in a sarcastic half-smile and nodded every time I said hello to him. (Rumor has it that she takes a cab to her office every day.)

I’m not even against guilty pleasure TV shows, the harmless lather you watch because the people are pretty, the storylines are soapy, and the whole effort is totally insane. So why did I have to devote so much of my mind to this damn show this year?

First, his Golden Globe nominations, allegedly won after Netflix offered free trips to the City of Lights to voters, sparking the awards’ complete demise. Emmy voters kind of saw this fallout and outrage and decided, Hmm, should we try the chaos too? We’ll say Hello to the Emmy nominee for best comedy series, Emilie in Paris.

I can’t imagine who watches this show and thinks, this should win a major prize! Likewise, I can’t imagine who gets the chance to vote for Beyonce Black is king in any category, let alone those to do with hairstyle and costumes, and passes it off as …Dancing with the stars???

Anyway, in a year where the awards vote has been absolutely bonkers, I’m proud to be a part of the Television Critics Association. The nominees for our annual awards came out this weeksee them hereand they are, refreshingly, immaculate. (Obviously. I was a voter.)

Finally, good news from Britney Spears

Britney Spears posted the hashtag #FreeBritney on his Instagram for the first time and above all in a context of celebration: it wins a great victory in its battle of guardianship. No, you are crying.

