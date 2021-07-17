Shruti Haasan Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, Gets Comfortable With Him While He Goes Shopping | Bollywood





Shruti Haasan went shopping with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Saturday and shared some adorable photos from the supermarket with him. In one photo, she half wrapped one leg around him and gave him a kiss on the cheek. However, they both wore masks. She also shared a black and white mirror selfie with him. In another video shared on Instagram Stories, Shruti Haasan could be heard saying: We work hard and we buy heavily. What’s up, my darlings? She, however, was behind the camera. Santanu Hazarika and their friend Amritha were in the frame. Shruti Haasan shared photos with Santanu Hazarika on Instagram Stories. Although Shruti has not officially declared that she is in a relationship with Santanu, they have been together for quite some time now. A few days ago, she shared a video of them gorging on various treats and wrote: Those who eat together stay together. it’s a normal evening with free food. oh and we also love #foodmood fried chicken. In May, Shruti shared a photo collage with Santanu and wrote, Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art #thankful #twopaithyams #yumyumfood #creativity #art #talk #happyvibes. Read also | Sonu Nigam opposes always praising contestants on reality shows: we’re not here to spoil these kids Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Luck. She has acted in a number of Hindi films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back and Behen Hogi Teri. She is also an important name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with hits such as Balupu, Srimanthudu, and Vedalam. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti spoke of sometimes feeling like an outsider in Bollywood. For example, if I make three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they will say: Oh, but you don’t focus on Hindi, like it’s the only industry in the country. And it is not. So I always felt like a stranger. And also, as a person, I’ve always felt off the standards of what is expected of a woman or how an actress is supposed to behave. You know, that’s how it works in this business. I still haven’t figured out what these tricks of the trade are, so to speak, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shruti-haasan-packs-on-the-pda-with-boyfriend-santanu-hazarika-gets-cosy-with-him-while-grocery-shopping-101626521832208.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos