Ted Bundy was neither sexy nor a genius when will Hollywood stop glorifying him?

Aanother year, another film about Ted Bundy. In fact, do two. Social media was less than thrilled last weekend as trailers fell for the two American Boogeyman (with A tree hill veteran Chad Michael Murray) and No man of god (with Luke Kirby and Elijah Wood) two more films about the 20th-century American serial killer, who likely murdered at least 30 women, but some estimate killed as many as 100.

Ever since Bundys became infamous in the 1970s, fueled in part by the number of people he killed, but also by the gruesome nature of his murders, his story is no stranger to our screens. This was said in the 1986 television miniseries The deliberate stranger, the 2002 film Ted bundy, the 2003 film The stranger next to me, the 2004 film Man of the river, and the 2007 film Bundy: A Legacy of Evil. You might have thought that his legacy would have gradually faded over time, but over the past couple of years, the number of Bundy stories has only intensified. In 2019 alone, Zac Efron starred in the Netflix movie Extremely mean, incredibly evil and vile, while the Bundys murders have been explored in documentaries Conversations with a killer also for Netflix and ABC 20/20: Bundy. In 2021, we don’t need Bundy stories anymore. So why the hell are they still being made?

It’s no secret that the public suffers from a real obsession with crime in the US and UK, which was triggered in 2014 by the podcast. Serial, which re-investigated the 1999 murder of schoolgirl Hae Min Lee and is still widely cited as the most listened to podcast on record. Today, real crime continues to dominate the podcast world, while the genre also ranks among Netflix’s most popular categories, with shows and movies like King tiger, Don’t fuck with cats and Why did you kill me? among the most viewed platforms.

The whirlwind of morbid stories reflects a mutually beneficial relationship between viewers and filmmakers. Hannah Woodhead, film magazine critic Little white lies, told me earlier this year that telling stories like Bundys is a win-win for producers: writers can work from the abundant films already in existence on the subject, and also have a guaranteed audience who knows the story. . Even more useful (in the eyes of a producer) is the amount of source material surrounding Bundy, given that he’s had so many casualties.

But audiences online are right to criticize the endless treadmill of serial killer stories. Through paper and screen immortalization, it’s safe to say that Bundy has achieved some sort of mythical status in public consciousness, with certain distortions and half-truths repeated over and over again. Most notably, many Bundy films adhere to the idea that the serial killer was irresistibly good looking, which is supported by the cast of idols from the Noughties like Efron and, now, Murray. But as the philosopher and writer Tom Whyman has it argued: When you look at pictures of Bundy, Handsome never looks quite right. In fact, police frequently cited Bundy’s chameleon appearance, he was a medium-looking, brown-haired white man as one of the main reasons he was so difficult to capture.

Then there’s the personality myth that surrounds Bundy’s legacy. Dramatizations have historically portrayed the serial killer as an evil genius who also looked incredibly harmless on the surface. This concept is emerging in the American Boogeyman trailer, which shows police scratching their heads over their murders. We then see Bundy plotting in his car, with voiceovers reiterating that he was indeed a good son. The teaser for No man of god also goes for the clever puzzle trope. Above the dramatic ropes, have been warned: He will make you cat and mouse, He will make you believe that you are going somewhere. It’s horribly old-fashioned. Mostly, I am not sure this is true.

Bundy’s curious ability to commit crimes in broad daylight was no doubt aided by the fact that he was an affluent white male. When six young women went missing from Seattle in the summer of 1974 and two more were subsequently abducted from a crowded beach during the day, witnesses reported Bundy approached them and introduced himself by his real name. This information was published alongside a sketch of the victim. But after four people reported Bundy to authorities, police dismissed the whistleblower. Surely this respectable-looking law student couldn’t be the author?

When Bundy was finally tried on kidnapping, assault, and murder charges, that sense of doubt and confusion remained. In 1976, a psychiatrist who assessed him explained: He looked like one of us, if you like he was very nice, his clothes were ironed. And during his last trial in 1979, following which he was sentenced to murder for the murders of Lisa Levy and Margaret Bowman, the judge told him: Take care, young man. It is a tragedy for this tribunal to see such a total waste of humanity. You are a brilliant young man. You would have made a good lawyer. I would have liked you to practice in front of me. But you’ve taken another path, partner. The fact that the police and justice couldn’t spot Bundy in plain sight, and even when on trial, he looked more like one of our own than someone who had likely killed some dozens of women tell us much more about their failures. that for Bundy’s genius. So why do filmmakers continue to focus on these?

When it comes to giving the Hollywood treatment to stories like this and continuing to glorify the wit and charm of people like Bundy, I think we can all agree that enough is enough. There is nothing sexy, glamorous or genius about the immeasurable, remorseful harm Bundy has caused women and their families. Their suffering was, and is, very real, and it’s something we often overlook. To put it into perspective, imagine a sensationalist feature film made about the deaths of Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman, Bibaa Henry or Grace Millane, or one of the other high profile cases of gender-based violence in recent years. It is even more distasteful to imagine that one of the authors is described as beautiful geniuses but dangerous for the general public. While these murders may be more recent, we must not forget that Bundy’s legacy is still in the living memory of his old girlfriend, his families of victims, and some of the women who escaped his violence are still alive today.

Luke Kirby as Ted Bundy with Elijah Wood in No Man of God

The stories of real crimes can undoubtedly be executed in nuanced and sensitive ways that bring justice to victims and their families. They can also transcend our unhealthy fascination with the genius of evildoers. Critic Adrian Horton has highlighted season 3 of Serial, which focuses less on the sensationalism of the murder of a particular woman and zooms out to criticize the justice system more broadly. I would also argue that the docuseries Don’t fuck with cats, which follows a group of vigilant Facebook users trying to track down a cat killer, is a fascinating look at police failures and the quirks of online crime-solving communities. Both show that it’s possible to tell a bigger and more unexpected story.

But Bundy’s tales of history do the opposite. They are not curious or original, but only because they don’t need to be. As critics have pointed out, repeating the same stories that appeal to our worst instincts is literally built into the business model. In the process, they fall into exactly the same traps, both exceptional and romanticizing someone who has hurt so many women so much. The world knows the Ted Bundy story, now is the time to tell another.