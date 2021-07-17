Sharon Stone and Alicia Keys bring glitter to amfAR gala – The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Stone and Alicia Keys starred at AmfAR’s annual gala night in Cannes, one of the most glamorous red carpet events on the festival circuit.

Held on Friday night during the 74th Cannes Film Festival, about eight kilometers from festival activities at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, this year’s gala was a more low-key affair, with attendance declining due to tCOVID regulations and protocols. 19, even the carpet was filled with celebrities.

But it is the cause of the event – funding for AIDS research – that has taken center stage, this year focusing on the roughly 40 million people currently living with HIV. and AIDS as well as amfAR’s research into how COVID-19 affects those affected by the virus. .

Host Sharon Stone arrived in a lavender dress with her son. Stopping at the end of the gray and not the red carpet, she warmly greeted the international press present: “Thank you for coming year after year to cover what we do here. Borat Post Moviefilm Star Maria Bakalova arrived early in the evening wearing a fitted black dress with pink sequined suspenders. Emmy winner Darren Criss arrived in a black suit with his wife Mia Swier, while The wonderful Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, stunned in a peach-colored puffy dress at the bottom.

The evening started with a cocktail. As celebrities and influential benefactors strolled the carpet, guests mingled with champagne and canapes. Upon entering the diner, a noticeable 1920s vibe developed against the backdrop of Art Deco interiors and music from exactly a century ago.

Long-time amfAR global campaign chair and AIDS activist Stone set the tone from the start, defying the public by pointing out that many are still living with HIV and AIDS.

She requested a glass of champagne to celebrate with the audience with a toast. “There’s this speech written for me but you know I’m so grateful to be here with you,” she said, dropping her notes. “For so long we didn’t know what was going to happen and now we have TV ads with AIDS drugs. We can stop mother-to-child transmission with you.

Produced by Andy Boose / AAB Productions, the evening took place around an exclusive dinner and an auction led by famous auctioneer Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia. By launching the auction’s first item, an Elizabeth Taylor diamond ring, Sharon started the auction at € 15,000, which ultimately sold for € 34,000.

A fashion show hosted by former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld carried the night, with 32 looks for men and women from the world’s biggest design houses. All models wore Christian Louboutin shoes, which were all among the items available for auction.

Other items up for auction included a knitted red men’s suit with a shawl collar and a double-breasted jacket from knitwear brand Alled Martinez. Balmain designed a long-sleeved embroidered gold sequin midi dress, while Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri proposed a black tulle jumpsuit embroidered with red sequins from the pre-call 2021 collection. “Christian Dior – who has dressed Hollywood’s greatest actresses – himself was very attached to this art form, which I just couldn’t do without, ”noted Chiuri.

All the looks of 32 pieces sold for 225,000 euros.

Stone returned to the stage to auction a private lunch with her and Prince Albert II of Monaco at Villa Eilenroc in September, along with Leonardo DiCaprio’s cufflinks from his role in The Great Gatsby, which sold for 170,000 euros.

The night’s other headliner was 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, who rocked audiences as she sang and played the piano standing with the villa illuminated behind her.

The Swiss jewelry house Chopard was the main sponsor. Evening chairs include Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Carine Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung , Global Fundraising President Milutin Gatsby and amfAR Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

AmfAR was launched in 1985 and since its inception has raised over $ 235 million for its vital AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. The foundation has also awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams around the world. Cumulatively, amfAR has been able to make key research investments that have closed the gap for a cure for HIV.