Welcome to the North Dakota State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs

It happens. If you’re like me, you start to look forward to seeing your family and friends and making new friends. Maybe you already have your mouth watering for the endless variety of tasty treats and the familiar smells awaken your senses.

Yes, it’s almost time for the North Dakota State Fair.

This year, the Fair runs from July 23 to 31, and if the story is true, hundreds of thousands of people will be heading to Minot for the festivities. Some will come for concerts and other events. Others will come for the food. Many will be coming for the 4-H and FFA shows. Whatever their reason for coming to Minot, these visitors will be part of our community for these nine days, and it is our responsibility to make them feel at home.

Throughout its history, the Fair has become synonymous with Minot. It’s a staple in our community, and each year we welcome the opportunity to showcase all that Minot has to offer. We take pride in our city and the options we offer to those looking for one-of-a-kind shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. We have unique establishments in the city center and throughout our business community that will be waiting for our guests during Fair week and the rest of the year as well.

This year promises to be special. Twice in the past decade, the Fair has been canceled: in 2011 due to flooding and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not hosting the Fair in those years provided a good lesson for all of us: don’t take what we have for granted, because nothing is guaranteed. The cancellation of the Fair last year proved this. Now, less than a week away from the Fair, it reminds us of the important role the event plays in our community and in our state.

North Dakota continues to provide a small town feel to those of us who choose to call this state home. This is one of the reasons we live here. Chances are, if you are attending the State Fair, you will meet family members or friends at the fairgrounds. Or you’ll see photographs submitted by someone you know, or a project built by someone from your hometown. This is the essence of North Dakota, and the Fair is perhaps the most awe-inspiring stage we have to experience our state’s sense of community spirit.

As members of the Minot community, let us take this opportunity to welcome our visitors once again to the State Fair, and more broadly, welcome them to Minot. Let them know that you are glad they are there. Share with them some ideas on places they should visit, whether it’s your favorite restaurant or a place to grab a local drink, a unique shopping experience, or a place to take their kids while they’re in town.

I am proud of Minot’s role as host of the North Dakota State Fair and am always amazed at how our residents welcome the thousands of visitors who come to Minot for this annual event. It is an honor to serve as the mayor of this community, and I appreciate the opportunity to represent Minot again in the State Fair Parade and while attending events at the fairground.

After a year of absence, it feels good to say this again: See you at the Fair.

Sincerely, Town Hall

