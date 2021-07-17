Dolly Parton says Kim Kardashian ‘is doing great honey’ as she shows off toned bikini body





Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Dolly Parton into the caption of her latest bikini photo posted on her Instagram account on Friday. The 40-year-old reality TV star posed in a purple two-piece bikini at the front of a boat on a lake. “Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to work for a living,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, citing Parton. “Friendly reminder to always take some time for yourself,” Kardashian added. KIM KARDASHIAN PUT SHOTS IN A LITTLE STRAPLESS TOP DURING DINNER “You are doing very well honey,” Parton wrote in the comments, according to a screenshot taken by Celebrity comments. KIM KARDASHIAN EXPERIENCED AGORAPHOBIA DURING THE QUARANTINE Parton’s comment is similar to a phrase used by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. Jenner was first caught using the phrase while Kardashian was posing for a Playboy photoshoot in 2007. Since then, the phrase has gained attention and Jenner filed for the trademark in 2020. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The trademark has been registered for apparel, hairbrushes, home decorations, baby carriers, newspapers, calendars, greeting cards, accessories and cosmetics, according to Sixth page. Kardashian has been in a bikini after parting ways with the father of her children and her husband, Kanye West. The “ keeping up with the Kardashians The star filed for divorce in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP Kardashian addressed the divorce during a “ keeping up with the Kardashians “reunion in June. “Honestly, I don’t even think I would say it here on TV, but it’s not a specific thing that happened on either side. I think it was just a difference of opinion. general about a few things that led to this decision, ”Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.

