Entertainment
Britney Spears denounces the “fair” support of those close to her
Britney Spears has found a lot of public support in her efforts to end her eight-year trusteeship, but it may be too little, too late for some.
The singer caught on Instagram Friday night, to call friends and family who showed their support for the star only after her explosive testimony, saying their “righteous” behavior does not appear sincere.
“There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who have never come forward for you post about your situation whatever it is and speak uprightly for support, there is nothing wrong with you. nothing worse than that !!!! “, began Spears, 39. long note.
“How dare the people you love the most to say anything, even reach out to lift me up at the moment !!! ???, she continued. public that NOW YOU ARE SUPPORTING you reached out when I was drowning ???? Again NO.
Although she did not give names, she believes many are only publicly supporting her now to “save face”.
“If you’re reading this and know who you are and actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face publicly !!! If you’re going to post something. Please , stop with the right approach when you’re so far from fair, it’s not even funny. and have a nice day. “
She added: “PS if you are reading this today and can understand. I am sorry because I know what it is and I am sending you my love !!!!”
The caption accompanied a text message, the read, Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even asked.
Fans in her comments section overwhelmingly believe the star is referring to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as many believe she has known the “abusive” state of Britney’s guardianship for years and has chosen to keep it. silence.
“Jamie Lynn Spears is shaking in her cowboy boots right now,” wrote one Britney fan, with another adding, “JAMIE LYNN SINKING”.
Jamie Lynn claims she didn’t speak until after Britney testified because she felt the “Womanizer” singer should have been the first to tell her own story.
The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before it was because I felt that until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she needed to say publicly, it was out of my place and it was not the right thing to do, the actress had said.
The “Zoey 101” star also refuted rumors of a family feud when she shared a box of toys Britney sent her children over the weekend.
Other fans speculated that the star might have been referring to her own mother, Lynn Spears, or even her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who apologized to the star in February for contributing to her decline. public image at the beginning of the years.
Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how long it’s been happening to him, what is happening to him is just not right, he said after his June testimony.
